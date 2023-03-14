Two major infrastructure projects in Coahuila and Mexico state are unlikely to be delayed, despite gubernatorial elections slated for June 4.

Both states are governed by parties that are in the opposition at the federal level, but the projects enjoy heavy political, private and public support.

The 10bn-peso (US$531mn) Agua Saludable para La Laguna program to supply clean water to the Comarca Lagunera urban area in Durango state and Coahuila is set to continue, with 9.1bn pesos having been earmarked in the 2023 federal budget.

Meanwhile, federal authorities announced recently that 950mn pesos will be transferred to Mexico City for the 93bn-peso Mexico City-Toluca interurban train that will connect the capital and Mexico state.

The train and the water program are the biggest projects in both states and works are expected to conclude this year.

Although candidates in the states’ elections have not presented their infrastructure plans yet, none has opposed any federal works either.

Candidates for the June elections must register between March 28 and April 1 and the campaigns will start April 2 and end May 31. The new governors will assume office at year-end.