Brazil’s central bank will keep monetary policy tight to combat inflation, despite pressure from government officials.

“Inflation generates a very large difference between those who have the capacity to protect [their cash] and those who do not. So, we understand that looking at inflation is looking at the social aspect of the population as well,” central bank president Roberto Campos Neto (pictured) said during a TV interview.

"I believe that it is very difficult to have social wellbeing and uncontrolled inflation because inflation is a kind of tax that affects the lower class a lot," added Campos Neto.

Claiming inflation is slowing down, government figures have criticized the current 13.75% base rate, causing concern among analysts.

"Interest rate and inflation is a discussion that should be technical and not political. If we carry out a process of interest rate relaxation now, without a sustained process of falling inflation, we are contracting a higher interest rate for the coming years. We would even be adopting a worse remedy in the medium term, with a higher average interest rate for a longer period," Roberto Troster, former chief economist at banking federation Febraban, told BNamericas.

The central bank defines the most appropriate interest rate to combat price increases based on its inflation target regime. In 2021 and 2022, inflation exceeded the target. This year’s target is 3.25%, plus or minus 1.50 percentage points.

The inflation target is set by the monetary council (CMN), comprising the central bank president, finance minister and planning minister, which meet once a month. The next meeting is scheduled for February 16. Speculation abounds about government aims to change the target.

Historically, the council has considered target changes only in the middle of the year.

"There is indeed the possibility that the government will put pressure on changing the inflation target for this year at this week’s meeting, opening space for a reduction in interest rates. But this could have the opposite effect, since market agents would perceive it as a political rather than technical decision," Troster said.

While criticism of high interest rates is common, business leaders have refrained from targeting the central bank as incisively as they did previously.

"Inflation in recent years in Brazil has been quite high and the central bank has its reasons to adopt a tight monetary policy. Perhaps instead of attacking the central bank so much, the federal government should try to formulate measures to reduce the interest rates charged by commercial banks, which are at least three times higher than the Selic rate," a Brazilian business leader told BNamericas, requesting anonymity.

Trying to amp up pressure, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in a speech earlier this month, “in my past administration, 10% [base rate] was a lot, currently 13% looks low. If the business class does not speak up, [central bank directors] will think businesspeople are happy.”