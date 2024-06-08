Data Insights: Latin America's US$1tn energy project pipeline
Bnamericas Published: Saturday, June 08, 2024
Transmission Lines Secondary Distribution Liquefaction Nuclear Thermosolar CSP Subsea Fossil fuels Hydro Dam Rural Electrification systems Coalbed methane WTI Production Facilities Fuel oils Refineries Upstream Offshore Wind Regasification LNG Location Natural Gas Tidal/Wave energy Water levels Offshore Gas pipelines Run of the river Storage Terminals Crude oil Capacity Combined cycle Radial Renewable Oil sands Shale gas Brent Energy Storage Geological mapping / Surveys Investment Substations Geothermal Network Upgrades Natural Gas Generation Shale Oil Smart Grids Type of hydrocarbons Deepwater Biomass Capex Gas Processing Drilling rigs Shallow waters Private Investment Onshore Wind Tight gas Oil Pipelines Mini Hydro Transmission Generation Power purchase agreement (PPA) Hydro Mexican Mix NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Thermo Coal Generation Green Hydrogen Wind Photovoltaic Solar Heavy oil Bunker oil/Diesel oil Distribution Onshore Public Investment Primary Distribution
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.