Peru
Analysis

Economic impact of Peru protests seen dissipating

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
The economic impact of the protests in Peru fell from 1.82bn soles (US$474mn) in January to 800mn soles so far in February, economy minister Alex Contreras told a TV broadcaster.

During a previous press conference, Contreras (pictured) said a recovery will set in soon. "That is what our leading indicators show." 

Adding the 1bn soles lost in December, the protests have so far cost the country the equivalent of 0.6% of 2022 GDP, according to the central bank.

Without the events in December, GDP would have grown 3% last year, Contreras said. Instead, GDP grew 2.7%, well below initial expectations.

According to BBVA, electricity generation fell from 5.8% year-on-year growth in December to 4.2% in January. Public investment grew 10% in December but only 0.2% in January.

Economic think tank IPE tweeted that cement consumption fell 15.8% and private investment nearly 5% in January, compared to December 2021.

Credicorp Capital recently lowered its annual GDP growth projection from 2.3% to 2.0%, estimating that January production contracted 0.6% compared to December 2022.

EXPECTATIONS

Transport regulator Sutran registered up to 127 points with traffic interruptions in mid-January and less than 40 points currently, all in the epicenter of the conflict, southern Puno region. The figure provides some reason for optimism that traffic is flowing again, enabling commerce.

Added to this are new legislative powers for the government to draft laws on economic reactivation and the modernization of public administration, which could contribute up to 1 percentage point to growth in 2023, the finance ministry said in a statement.

