Economic impact of Peru protests seen dissipating
The economic impact of the protests in Peru fell from 1.82bn soles (US$474mn) in January to 800mn soles so far in February, economy minister Alex Contreras told a TV broadcaster.
During a previous press conference, Contreras (pictured) said a recovery will set in soon. "That is what our leading indicators show."
Adding the 1bn soles lost in December, the protests have so far cost the country the equivalent of 0.6% of 2022 GDP, according to the central bank.
Without the events in December, GDP would have grown 3% last year, Contreras said. Instead, GDP grew 2.7%, well below initial expectations.
According to BBVA, electricity generation fell from 5.8% year-on-year growth in December to 4.2% in January. Public investment grew 10% in December but only 0.2% in January.
Economic think tank IPE tweeted that cement consumption fell 15.8% and private investment nearly 5% in January, compared to December 2021.
Credicorp Capital recently lowered its annual GDP growth projection from 2.3% to 2.0%, estimating that January production contracted 0.6% compared to December 2022.
EXPECTATIONS
Transport regulator Sutran registered up to 127 points with traffic interruptions in mid-January and less than 40 points currently, all in the epicenter of the conflict, southern Puno region. The figure provides some reason for optimism that traffic is flowing again, enabling commerce.
Added to this are new legislative powers for the government to draft laws on economic reactivation and the modernization of public administration, which could contribute up to 1 percentage point to growth in 2023, the finance ministry said in a statement.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Peru)
Prime minister's resignation adds to Peru's political crisis
President Castillo is left with few allies to calm the markets. Betssy Chávez, the incoming prime minister, has been previously censured by congress.
Peru urged to boost airport infrastructure
A key aspect to improve air traffic is a more assertive role by the State, BNamericas was told.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Modernization of the Humaya Hydroelectric Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Ariquemes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Alto Solar Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Ruta Caribe road
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Salobo III
- Current stage:
- Updated:
51 minutes ago
- Project: Zonal transmission system – Group 3: Itahue substation - Hualqui substation
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Modernization of the Ángel Albino Corzo hydroelectric plant (Peñitas)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Field Buzios (ex Franco)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Incahuasi tunnel
- Current stage:
- Updated:
25 minutes ago
- Project: Cerro Quema
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: World Cargo Transport S.A. (WCT)
- Company: Compagnia Tecnica Internazionale S.p.A. (Techint Group)
-
Milan-based Compagnia Tecnica Internazionale S.p.A., Techint Group, is a multinational conglomerate made up of six companies —Latin America-focused oil & gas exploration and pro...
- Company: Enel Perú S.A.C. (Enel Perú)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Constructora CRD S.A. (Constructora CRD)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Newmont Suriname
-
Newmont Suriname, previously known as Surgold, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based mining corporation Newmont Corp, which owns and operates the open-pit Merian Gold Project...
- Company: Compañía Mundial de Seguros S.A.
- Company: The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank)
-
Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) provides products and services in the areas of personal banking and for businesses. In Canada, it serves more than 7mn customers throug...
- Company: Cotel S.A.S. (Cotel)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd. (Ganfeng Lithium)
-
Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. (GFL) is a Chinese company headquartered in Xinyu and established in 2000 which produces and exports unique lithium products, including lithium metal ba...
- Company: Dentons España