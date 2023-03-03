Petrobras’ future financial results are likely to be affected by a change in the company’s fuel pricing policy and investments in non-core areas, Mahatma Ramos dos Santos, director of the local petroleum studies institute (Ineep), told BNamericas.

In 2022, the state-run firm posted a 188bn-real (US$36bn) net profit, the highest in its history and up 76.6% from 2021, mainly driven by high international oil prices.

Now under a new administration, Petrobras is considering changing its fuel pricing policy, which is based on the import parity price (PPI), we well as increasing investments in renewable energy and projects to expand refining.

In recent years, the company has focused on the exploration and production (E&P) of highly profitable deep and ultradeep water assets, mostly in the pre-salt layer.

“In the long term, Petrobras' possible new investments may interfere with the company's profitability level. [Petrobras’ CEO] Jean Paul Prates wants to invest, contribute resources to the energy transition and reactivate PBio, which are assets with lower profitability,” Santos said.

On Thursday, Prates highlighted that Petrobras will use the prices of the market in which it operates, aiming to guarantee its market share and the best return for its shareholders.

“In my view, the PPI is the price that guarantees a more comfortable position to the competitor [importers]. We have investments in refining in Brazil, and we should use this to our advantage. Applying an abstract price just to let a competitor enter, I can't accept that,” he said.

For Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos, there are many signs that the government wants to make changes in Petrobras, with the desire to modify the PPI near the top of the list.

“And Prates has already said that he wants to review the divestment policy, including the sale processes involving refineries. So, I think this is a sign that the government wants to use Petrobras as a tool,” he told BNamericas.

ENERGY TRANSITION

Prates emphasized that Petrobras will invest in offshore wind and hydrogen projects in partnership with global players, paving the way to become a protagonist in the energy transition.

The executive pointed out, however, that oil and gas will continue playing an essential role in the global energy supply, as well as in Brazil.

“We won't shy away from exploring new frontiers, such as the Equatorial Margin. We'll seek diversification, but in a solid and sustainable way, without leaving aside important businesses for a verticalized energy company," he said.

LOCAL CONTENT

Prates also said that Petrobras is considering the possibility of resuming contracting of FPSOs and offshore support vessels with national shipyards.

But he pointed out that it is necessary to have the conditions to do this, such as competitive shipyards and/or an adequate public policy

“We’ll actively participate in this approach. President Lula very much wants to see this sector [shipbuilding industry] re-energized,” Prates said.

The CEO added that local shipyards should, meanwhile, get involved with the assembly of offshore wind equipment.

Since 2017, local content requirements outlined in E&P contracts have been made more flexible in Brazil.

With this, several local shipyards were shut down or transformed into cargo handling terminals, for example.