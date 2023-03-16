Lawmakers mulling change to Brazil water law causes concerns
While several Brazilian states want to advance water concessions and privatizations, mixed signals by lawmakers are generating uncertainty.
Fewer auctions were expected this year, since new government terms started in January and authorities are collecting data before greenlighting concessions.
But São Paulo still plans to privatize the country's largest water firm, Sabesp, in 2024, while Pará wants to offer water services concessions.
“The concession model is similar to that in Rio de Janeiro, in Alagoas, states, where the concession contract focuses on water production, preserving the state company's structure, and calls on private capital to expand water coverage and sewage treatment,” Pará’s governor Helder Barbalho said at a press conference.
According to Barbalho, development bank BNDES will help structure the concession.
State firms are serving around 75% of Brazil’s population, but the share was even higher before reforms in 2020 facilitated private investments.
However, some authorities are mulling a change to the law that requires states and municipalities to reach universal service coverage by 2033, which could affect investors’ interest in the sector.
Lower house head Arthur Lira told an event organized by water and sewerage concessionaires association Abcon that “this law needs to be improved. Some distortions still occur in the practical execution of the concessions and congress is always looking to make a law that serves everyone.”
Yet, “the discussion about changes in the sanitation framework generates uncertainty in the market,” Abcon head Percy Soares Neto told BNamericas.
"However, consensus on the importance of sanitation, in political circles and across society, leads us to believe that the investments will happen and without setbacks. What may change is the investment profile," added Soares Neto. He said private participation may expand slower than public participation, though.
Sabesp, Minas Gerais’ Copasa and Paraná’s Sanepar are the biggest firms in terms of coverage.
The biggest private firms are Aegea, BRK, Iguá Saneamento and Saneamento Ambiental Águas do Brasil.
Why Brazil's infra sector is headed for consolidation
The highway and sanitation segments are already showing signs of consolidation.
Brazil sanitation watch
The sanitation sector in Brazil remains busy, with privatization, financing and other projects on the radar.
