Brazil
Analysis

Lawmakers mulling change to Brazil water law causes concerns

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 16, 2023
State Government Investment Privatization Public Investment Licensing & Concessions Other (Government - Associations - NGOs) Project Finance Legislation & Regulation Politics Water utilities Capex Water and Sewage Company Federal Government Private Investment
Lawmakers mulling change to Brazil water law causes concerns

While several Brazilian states want to advance water concessions and privatizations, mixed signals by lawmakers are generating uncertainty.

Fewer auctions were expected this year, since new government terms started in January and authorities are collecting data before greenlighting concessions.

But São Paulo still plans to privatize the country's largest water firm, Sabesp, in 2024, while Pará wants to offer water services concessions.

“The concession model is similar to that in Rio de Janeiro, in Alagoas, states, where the concession contract focuses on water production, preserving the state company's structure, and calls on private capital to expand water coverage and sewage treatment,” Pará’s governor Helder Barbalho said at a press conference.

According to Barbalho, development bank BNDES will help structure the concession.

State firms are serving around 75% of Brazil’s population, but the share was even higher before reforms in 2020 facilitated private investments.

However, some authorities are mulling a change to the law that requires states and municipalities to reach universal service coverage by 2033, which could affect investors’ interest in the sector.

Lower house head Arthur Lira told an event organized by water and sewerage concessionaires association Abcon that “this law needs to be improved. Some distortions still occur in the practical execution of the concessions and congress is always looking to make a law that serves everyone.”

Yet, “the discussion about changes in the sanitation framework generates uncertainty in the market,” Abcon head Percy Soares Neto told BNamericas.

"However, consensus on the importance of sanitation, in political circles and across society, leads us to believe that the investments will happen and without setbacks. What may change is the investment profile," added Soares Neto. He said private participation may expand slower than public participation, though.

Sabesp, Minas Gerais’ Copasa and Paraná’s Sanepar are the biggest firms in terms of coverage.

The biggest private firms are Aegea, BRK, Iguá Saneamento and Saneamento Ambiental Águas do Brasil.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Water & Waste (Brazil)

Why Brazil's infra sector is headed for consolidation

Why Brazil's infra sector is headed for consolidation

The highway and sanitation segments are already showing signs of consolidation.

Brazil sanitation watch

Brazil sanitation watch

The sanitation sector in Brazil remains busy, with privatization, financing and other projects on the radar.

Market volatility forces Brazil sanitation players to hold back share offerings

Market volatility forces Brazil sanitation players to hold back share offerings

Brazilian state sets date for US$1bn sewage PPP

Brazilian state sets date for US$1bn sewage PPP

Rio Grande do Sul suspends water utility privatization

Rio Grande do Sul suspends water utility privatization

Brazil okays the use of infra bonds for irrigation projects

Brazil okays the use of infra bonds for irrigation projects

'Within the next 5 years we want 10 sanitation concession contracts' – Cristalina Saneamento

'Within the next 5 years we want 10 sanitation concession contracts' – Cristalina Saneamento

Brazilian infrastructure debentures set to become popular in more sectors

Brazilian infrastructure debentures set to become popular in more sectors

Brazil sanitation auctions at risk of delays

Brazil sanitation auctions at risk of delays

Ceará state plans US$1.6bn tender for sewage PPP

Ceará state plans US$1.6bn tender for sewage PPP

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Water & Waste (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Water & Waste (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Grupo Interação
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
  • Company: Consorcio SSA
  • The SSA Consortium is a partnership formed by Saneamento Construção e Comercio Ltda, Sahliah Engenharia Ltda and Arco Projects e Construções Ltda. for the implementation of the ...
  • Company: Alfa Laval Ltda.  (Alfa Laval Brasil)
  • Alfa Laval Ltda. (Brasil) is a subsidiary of Alfa Laval Corporate AB and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Established in 1959, the Brazilian branch has continued to expand...
  • Company: KL Engenharia S.A.  (KL Engenharia)
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...

Latest news

Tensions rise after Pan American Silver shuts Argentina mine

Tensions rise after Pan American Silver shuts Argentina mine

Mexico aims to consolidate rail portfolio

Mexico aims to consolidate rail portfolio

Elea Digital to complete expansion of Rio de Janeiro datacenter by July

Elea Digital to complete expansion of Rio de Janeiro datacenter by July

Panama receives one bid for Digicel concession

Panama receives one bid for Digicel concession

Chile-Bavaria green hydrogen ties: ‘It has to be a win-win situation’

Chile-Bavaria green hydrogen ties: ‘It has to be a win-win situation’