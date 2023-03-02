The Brazilian economy is expected to suffer a slowdown this year and some of the impacts of that look likely to oblige President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government to act rapidly to ease the headwinds.

The country's GDP grew 2.9% last year, down from 5.0% in 2021, according to national statistics bureau IBGE, with that expansion being driven mainly by the services sector (+4.2%) amid a recovery after the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, when most stores, bars and restaurants were closed.

"In 2023, the Brazilian economy is likely to grow by around 1%, half of which will be explained by positive activity in the agriculture sector, a record harvest, and the other half by the carryover effect of last year's economic performance," Carlos Kawall, former national treasury secretary and partner of asset management firm Oriz Partners, told BNamericas.

"This year we will see service and industrial activity being affected by the effects of the interest rate, which is at a contractionary level," added Kawall.

Although a high base rate is certainly not a new phenomenon in Brazil, the current scenario has some particularities.

The Selic benchmark interest rate is at 13.75%, having been raised rapidly from a historic low of 2% in 2021, when the central bank was attempting to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on the economy. But the drastic rise in inflation forced the bank to change tack and hike the rate.

"Many companies and individuals in Brazil arranged credit lines in an interest rate scenario of 2% and now they're beginning to pay some of these loans back at a much higher interest rate," Douglas Bassi, director of financial advisory firm Virtus BR Partners, specialized in M&As and debt restructuring, told BNamericas.

"Because of that, this year we will see a large number of companies having to restructure debts and even adopting more drastic measures, such as requesting bankruptcy protection," he added.

"Between this year and the beginning of next year, we'll likely see at least 260bn reais [US$50bn] in corporate debts being renegotiated and if the economy takes a long time to gain traction, this could be even worse, reaching 700bn reais," said Bassi, underlining that his assessment is based on information from all publicly traded companies and public data, considering the ratios of firms' net debt to Ebitida.

The high base interest rate is also a major headache for individuals and the situation means the government will probably be obliged to act.

"At some point the government will have to bring together state-run banks and private sector banks to try to find a solution to the situation, perhaps adopting measures to extend the maturity of some loans," Salvatore Milanese, founding partner of Pantalica Partners, specialized in corporate turnarounds, told BNamericas.

"it's not only companies that are having difficulties. There are 75mn people in Brazil now who have some overdue bills and people with overdue bills have less desire for consumption, generating a negative effect on the economy," he added.

Lula's administration has already admitted that it is monitoring the situation closely. In recent weeks, Lula has made strong criticism of the central bank's strategy to maintain the Selic rate so high and the government is currently assessing a program to refinance existing debt for individuals.

In the next week, the government is expected to announce its "Desenrola" program, an initiative for banks, retailers, and utilities to renegotiate overdue debts of up to 5,000 reais for consumers with incomes up to two minimum wages (2,600 reais per month, or US$500).

Under the program, which is still being prepared, the original idea is for the government to assume the guarantees of people's debts, convincing companies and banks to reduce interest rates on existing and overdue debts.