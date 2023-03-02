Brazil
Analysis

Lula under pressure to tackle high interest rates, debts

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 02, 2023
Interest Rates Development and Integration Bank Inflation Politics Central Bank Commercial Bank Federal Government Statistics Economics
Lula under pressure to tackle high interest rates, debts

The Brazilian economy is expected to suffer a slowdown this year and some of the impacts of that look likely to oblige President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government to act rapidly to ease the headwinds. 

The country's GDP grew 2.9% last year, down from 5.0% in 2021, according to national statistics bureau IBGE, with that expansion being driven mainly by the services sector (+4.2%) amid a recovery after the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, when most stores, bars and restaurants were closed.  

"In 2023, the Brazilian economy is likely to grow by around 1%, half of which will be explained by positive activity in the agriculture sector, a record harvest, and the other half by the carryover effect of last year's economic performance," Carlos Kawall, former national treasury secretary and partner of asset management firm Oriz Partners, told BNamericas.

"This year we will see service and industrial activity being affected by the effects of the interest rate, which is at a contractionary level," added Kawall. 

Although a high base rate is certainly not a new phenomenon in Brazil, the current scenario has some particularities.

The Selic benchmark interest rate is at 13.75%, having been raised rapidly from a historic low of 2% in 2021, when the central bank was attempting to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on the economy. But the drastic rise in inflation forced the bank to change tack and hike the rate.

"Many companies and individuals in Brazil arranged credit lines in an interest rate scenario of 2% and now they're beginning to pay some of these loans back at a much higher interest rate," Douglas Bassi, director of financial advisory firm Virtus BR Partners, specialized in M&As and debt restructuring, told BNamericas. 

"Because of that, this year we will see a large number of companies having to restructure debts and even adopting more drastic measures, such as requesting bankruptcy protection," he added. 

"Between this year and the beginning of next year, we'll likely see at least 260bn reais [US$50bn] in corporate debts being renegotiated and if the economy takes a long time to gain traction, this could be even worse, reaching 700bn reais," said Bassi, underlining that his assessment is based on information from all publicly traded companies and public data, considering the ratios of firms' net debt to Ebitida.

The high base interest rate is also a major headache for individuals and the situation means the government will probably be obliged to act.

"At some point the government will have to bring together state-run banks and private sector banks to try to find a solution to the situation, perhaps adopting measures to extend the maturity of some loans," Salvatore Milanese, founding partner of Pantalica Partners, specialized in corporate turnarounds, told BNamericas. 

"it's not only companies that are having difficulties. There are 75mn people in Brazil now who have some overdue bills and people with overdue bills have less desire for consumption, generating a negative effect on the economy," he added.

Lula's administration has already admitted that it is monitoring the situation closely. In recent weeks, Lula has made strong criticism of the central bank's strategy to maintain the Selic rate so high and the government is currently assessing a program to refinance existing debt for individuals.

In the next week, the government is expected to announce its "Desenrola" program, an initiative for banks, retailers, and utilities to renegotiate overdue debts of up to 5,000 reais for consumers with incomes up to two minimum wages (2,600 reais per month, or US$500).

Under the program, which is still being prepared, the original idea is for the government to assume the guarantees of people's debts, convincing companies and banks to reduce interest rates on existing and overdue debts. 

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (Brazil)

Brazil's sanitation sector: Troubled waters or more opportunities on the horizon?

Brazil's sanitation sector: Troubled waters or more opportunities on the horizon?

With new regulations in place since mid-2020, local governments were able to offer 21 concessions to the private sector, attracting total investmen...

Brazil's BNDES to invest up to US$190mn in infra investment funds of Vinci Partners

Brazil's BNDES to invest up to US$190mn in infra investment funds of Vinci Partners

The investment will be made via the federal development bank’s equity arm BNDESPar.

Tensions rise in Brazil ahead of Lula's swearing-in ceremony

Tensions rise in Brazil ahead of Lula's swearing-in ceremony

Ambiguity over Lula's fiscal policy worrying Brazilian analysts

Ambiguity over Lula's fiscal policy worrying Brazilian analysts

Switching track: Lula to rely on PPPs to drive rail investments

Switching track: Lula to rely on PPPs to drive rail investments

IDB Invest, Finland launch climate fund for LatAm and Caribbean

IDB Invest, Finland launch climate fund for LatAm and Caribbean

Brazil plans public hearings on highway concessions

Brazil plans public hearings on highway concessions

São Paulo governor-elect fights for port authority privatization

São Paulo governor-elect fights for port authority privatization

Who is the man touted to take over Petrobras?

Who is the man touted to take over Petrobras?

Under Lula, Brazil won't privatize any more state-run port operators

Under Lula, Brazil won't privatize any more state-run port operators

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

Other companies in: Political Risk & Macro

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Gobierno de la República de Surinam
  • The Government of the Republic of Suriname is the public administration established under its Constitution in 1987. It is composed of the President's office, integrated by the P...

Latest news

LatAm projects looking to quench global thirst for cobalt

LatAm projects looking to quench global thirst for cobalt

Batteries included: European developer planning 500MW Chile solar-storage incursion

Batteries included: European developer planning 500MW Chile solar-storage inc...

Brazilian court recommends talks between prosecutors and Kinross

Brazilian court recommends talks between prosecutors and Kinross

Lula under pressure to tackle high interest rates, debts

Lula under pressure to tackle high interest rates, debts

Brazil mulling to include new blocks in production sharing program

Brazil mulling to include new blocks in production sharing program