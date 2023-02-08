The tight monetary policy adopted by the Brazilian central bank is angering President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (pictured), and that could have an adverse effect on the economy according to analysts.

"Targeting the central bank because of high interest rates is fighting the problem the wrong way. Brazil has a scenario of persistent inflationary pressure, among other reasons, because there are no signs of controlling public spending," Flavio Serrano, an economist at local asset management firm BlueLine, told BNamericas.

In recent days, Lula has ramped up his criticism of central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto after the bank decided to keep the Selic interest rate unchanged at 13.75% and highlighted in its post-decision statement that the rate will likely be kept high for a prolonged period because of the persistent inflation pressures and the fiscal strategy of the government to increase spending, which could generate additional pressures.

"He owes explanations not to me, but to the national congress which appointed him .... [Campos Neto] has the opportunity to mature, to think about and know how he is going to take care of this country," Lula told local reporters.

"He has more responsibility than [Henrique Meirelles, central bank governor from 2003 to 2011] had in my time. At that time, it was easy to blame the president. Not now. The central bank is to blame. Now it's the senate that can change the central bank governor," Lula added.

Since 2021, Brazil has had an independent central bank, where bank directors have a fixed mandate with decision-making autonomy to avoid political interference in monetary decisions.

However, Lula also suggested that congress should review the model of central bank autonomy.

Campos Neto was appointed during the administration of president Jair Bolsonaro at the start of 2019 and in 2021 he was confirmed in the post under the new model. He is due to remain bank governor until the end of 2024.

"The main reason for the central bank autonomy is to disconnect the monetary policy cycle from the political cycle because they have different plans and interests," Campos Neto said during a speech in the US this week.

In the midst of Lula's shots at the central bank, the leftist party PSOL, which is part of the government coalition, submitted a bill in the lower house of congress to try to revoke the central bank's autonomy.

However, that could have some serious knock-on effects.

"If congress interferes with the central bank's autonomy, market agents will make upward revisions of their inflation forecasts at the same time, as they will see a clear political pressure on the monetary authority. Inflation expectations among market agents are one of the elements that generate price pressures in the long term," said Serrano.

The high level of the Selic base rate is considered to be one of the main factors responsible for the poor economic activity expected for this year in Brazil. The economy is forecast to have grown 3% last year, but GDP is only predicted to rise 0.79% this year, according to the most recent weekly central bank survey of 100 analysts.

THE POLITICAL ELEMENT

According to political analysts, Lula's attacks against the central bank head are also a measure of self-protection on the part of the government.

"Lula is already trying to protect himself from a weaker economic result for this year, showing the population that the blame for a low-growth economy is not his, but that of the central bank," André Pereira Cesar, a political analyst at Hold Consultoria, told BNamericas.

"Lula also sees Campos Neto as someone linked to former president Bolsonaro and considers that, being in charge of the central bank until the end of 2024, he could cause a lot of damage to the current administration in economic terms," Cesar added.