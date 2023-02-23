At least 11 Mexican states want to be considered as the next strategic logistics hub for US electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, even though the company has not yet confirmed the mooted 10bn-peso (US$545mn) investment.

The states are reportedly Chihuahua, Veracruz, Michoacán, Durango, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, Hidalgo and Mexico state, where defense ministry Sedena last year inaugurated the Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA).

On February 7, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard told media that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) would speak to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss the location of the firm's new manufacturing plant in Mexico.

Although it was rumored that the facility would be built close to Monterrey in Nuevo León state, in the north of the country, AMLO appeared to be opposed to that option this week, when he pointed out that there were water problems in the area and they should be taken into account.

Due to the drought in northern Mexico last year, the federal government was forced to launch the 15.7bn-peso El Cuchillo II aqueduct project a few months ago to guarantee water supplies in capital Monterrey. The ongoing project will not be ready until the end of this year.

One of the states that have recently joined the race to become Tesla’s new home in Mexico is AMLO's home state of Tabasco, after governor Carlos Manuel Merino Campo confirmed this on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Durango state governor Esteban Villegas Villarreal told local media earlier this week that his administration did not want to “miss the opportunity.”

The mayor of Nuevo Laredo in Tamaulipas state, Carmen Lilia Canturosas Villarreal, also said the border city has “everything needed” to host the plant.

LIKELY CHOICE

Although Nuevo León does have a border with the US, Tesla's investment is thought to be most likely to be made close to one of AMLO's flagship infrastructure projects.

Earlier this week, the president highlighted Hidalgo and Mexico state, both close to the AIFA airport that has struggled to attract passengers despite being in operation for nearly a year.

In early February, the government published a decree in the official gazette ending cargo operations at Benito Juárez international airport (AICM) in Mexico City, to decongest the terminal and transfer these operations to AIFA.

Another option considered plausible is somewhere near the Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor being built by the government to create the country's first interoceanic link between Veracruz and Oaxaca states.

Last week, AMLO announced that the tender for the 10 logistics parks that will be constructed along the 300km rail line would be launched shortly and that he would travel to the region with a US delegation next month to promote investments. Four of the 10 parks will comprise wind farms that will be financed by US banks and be managed by state utility CFE, he said.

And on Monday, navy ministry Semar, which is overseeing the port sector, disclosed that it is planning to launch tenders in March to consolidate the government's investment strategy.