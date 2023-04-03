Petrobras’ CEO Jean Paul Prates (pictured) has presented a number of proposals to the company’s executive management team to be considered in the company's new strategic plans.

Prates set out six basic guidelines that are in line with the federal government's ambitions for Petrobras, such as keeping it as an integrated company capable of fostering socioeconomic development while simultaneously advancing with the energy transition.

BNamericas takes a look at each of the goals proposed by Prates:

1. Full attention to people, with priority given to the development, retention and requalification of talent in order to provide the company with a technical staff that is increasingly inclusive, diverse and qualified to meet the dynamic demands of the market, especially the energy transition.

The first guideline is a clear nod to the ESG agenda, following a global trend that includes other world-class oil companies like Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies.

This goal also connects with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s environmental and social inclusion targets.

2. Focus on profitable exploration and production assets, with increasing decarbonization of the operations of the company and its suppliers.

Petrobras has a large E&P portfolio with US$65bn capex outlined for 2023-27, which comprises deploying 18 FPSOs and drilling 42 exploration and 300 production wells.

While trying to reduce the carbon footprint of its activities, the state-run firm will move forward with key projects in the Campos and Santos basins, such as the Marlim, Mero and Búzios fields, as well as in the Equatorial Margin.

For the coming years, Petrobras has expanded its commitments related to climate change: the company's target for reducing total absolute operating emissions has now been put at 30% by 2030 compared with the levels recorded in 2015.

In upstream activities, the goal of cutting emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, has been raised to 55% by 2025.

The company also set out more ambitious targets for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects, targetting 80Mt of CO2 reinjected by 2025.

3. Emphasis on the adequacy and improvement of the current refining park through efficiency gains and the combination of renewable raw materials in the development of resilient industrial processes and sustainable products.

The national energy policy council (CNPE) recently revoked a resolution that established guidelines for the divestment of Petrobras' refining assets and made expanding infrastructure to guarantee national fuel supply one of its strategic objectives.

President Lula's team considers that Petrobras needs to look again at refining, invest in modernizing its plants and resume halted construction works.

Meanwhile, the company will continue investing in developing cleaner fuels like renewable diesel, aviation biokerosene and green hydrogen.

4. Search for a fair energy transition, in line with similar international companies, primarily through partnerships of technical excellence and social responsibility programs that mitigate the externalities of the company's activities and promote local production chains.

Petrobras is working to strengthen ties with global exploration and production players, aiming at the energy transition and ESG initiatives in particular.

The company recently signed agreements with Shell to share experiences and best practices in carbon emission reductions and socio-environmental initiatives, and with Equinor for the development of offshore wind projects.

5. To take advantage of Brazil's different potentials as a country of continental size and energy capacities that favor sustainable development, through the regionalization of the company's activities based on productive chains and local operational units.

This is another topic that is linked to the governing workers party (PT) view of how Petrobras should primarily function as a vector of socioeconomic development rather than as a producer of large profits and dividends.

This means that the company could get involved in energy and infrastructure projects in less developed areas of Brazil, including in the onshore E&P segment, which it intended to exit according to previous business plans.

6. Strengthen access to markets and seek to be at the global forefront in the energy transition by acting internationally through technological and operational partnerships.

With its oil and gas production trending upward, Petrobras will continue searching for new international crude oil and derivative consumers worldwide.

But, at the same time, the federal company is likely to get involved with energy transition initiatives abroad, potentially reconstructing an international portfolio after years of divestments.