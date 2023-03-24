The nominations for Brazil’s Petrobras’ board of directors and the executive management team have generally been well-received by local analysts and goods and services suppliers.

Overall, they consider the individuals suggested to lead the state-run firm under the new federal administration to have a technical background.

However, there is a little more caution regarding the nominations of Pietro Mendes, Bruno Moretti and Sergio Rezende to fill three of the eight federal government seats on the board of directors.

“These three names may face problems linked to the law on state-run companies and also the company's bylaws due to their political connections,” Sidney Lima, an analyst at Top Gain Research, told BNamericas.

The other appointments by the government to Petrobras’ board are Jean Paul Prates, who is the company’s current CEO, in addition to Efrain da Cruz, Vitor Saback, Eugênio Teixeira, Suzana Ribeiro, Renato Galuppo, Anelize Almeida and Evamar dos Santos.

To be considered candidates at the next general shareholders' meeting, the names must go through Petrobras' internal governance bodies, where legal and management and integrity requirements are analyzed.

At that stage, impediments may be found that prevent the nominees' joining the board. To avoid any delays due to such problems, the federal government has proposed the names of three additional nominees who can replace any who of the original names who might have to drop out.

Meanwhile, for the executive management team, the Petrobras board elected the following individuals: Sergio Leite, as chief financial and executive investor relations officer; Joelson Mendes (exploration and production); Carlos Travassos (production development); Claudio Schlosser (commercialization and logistics); William Silva (refining and natural gas); Clarice Coppetti (institutional relations and sustainability); and Carlos Barreto (digital transformation and innovation).

Mahatma Ramos dos Santos, director of the local oil studies institute (Ineep), considers that the proposed executive management team appears to have a technical background and experience in the industry.

“Many are Petrobras staff or have worked in the company. This seems to me, in principle, that they're specialists,” he told BNamericas.

"They are technical names, well known and who should have good rapport with the market," an executive of a direct Petrobras supplier told BNamericas on condition of anonymity.

Enrico Cozzolino, head of analysis and a partner at Levante Investimentos, did not question the quality of the résumés of the candidates for the Petrobras board or the elected executive officers, but he said he was concerned about the possibility of political interference amidst the scenario of high inflation and fiscal uncertainties in the country.

“Some of President Lula's nominations are reminiscent of a bad past. And the most recent news, released by Petrobras, about the proposal to increase the remuneration of its directors amidst the chaotic oil scenario and economic recovery doesn't sound good at the moment,” he told BNamericas.

Another worrisome point highlighted by Cozzolino is the future of the Petrobras fuel pricing policy.

“Will it be maintained?” he asked.

On Thursday, Jean Paul Prates once again took up a stance against the current policy of parity of fuel prices with the international market (PPI).

He compared the situation of the state-owned company with that of the fast-food chain McDonald's. He said that if the president of McDonald's had to take action to allow Burger King to grow, he would probably be fired.

In Prates’ view, the PPI guarantees a more comfortable position for Petrobras’ competitors, particularly importers.

“We have investments in refining in Brazil and we should use that to our advantage. Applying an abstract price just to let a competitor enter, I can't accept that,” he said earlier this month during a press conference.

In a statement, Petrobras reiterated its commitment to the practice of competitive pricing that is in balance with the market, “while avoiding the immediate pass-through of external and exchange rate volatilities caused by temporary events.”

The company added that it has not changed its pricing policy so far and defining it is up to the executive management team.