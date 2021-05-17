A surprising resilience despite political turmoil and slow vaccination roll-out has led economists to revise projections of Brazil’s GDP.

"We were expecting a GDP expansion for this year at 3.5%, but now we revised that to 4.3%, as indicators in recent months are better than initially projected. The industrial sector, and mainly, the service sector, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity, are better than estimated and the impacts of a second wave of the pandemic is not as dramatic as anticipated," Daniel Xavier, a senior economist at Banco ABC Brasil, told BNamericas.

Last year, the economy contracted 4.1% and although most economists were expecting a recovery this year, the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections and deaths, plus a slow vaccination campaign, upped the risks.

Key to understand better economic performance is citizens’ disregard for social distancing measures local governments imposed, which boosted the services sector.

Health experts and local governments promote mobility restrictions while less than 20% of the population received a vaccine and President Jair Bolsonaro pushes heavily against measures that impede economic activity.

At the end of April, the senate even started an investigation into Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic, which is also hurting his approval ratings, although the support he retains is solid. Impeachment also remains unlikely.

The positive outlook gained traction last week, after the central bank's Q1 economic activity index, a leading growth indicator, picked up 2.3% over the fourth quarter.

On Monday the bank published its regular survey among 100 economists, who predict growth of 3.4%, up from 3.04% a month ago.

COMMODITIES SUPPORT

Also, high demand for mining and agricultural goods helped boost the economy, contributing to a trade surplus.

The trade surplus is expected to reach a record of nearly US$80bn, compared to the last record, in 2017, when it was US$67bn, according to the head of foreign trade association AEB, José Augusto de Castro.

Iron ore is likely to be Brazil’s biggest export this year, exceeding soybeans, according to AEB.

"The main products exported by Brazil are on a trajectory of increasing prices and this will help the local economy a lot," Castro told BNamericas.

On the flipside, inflationary pressure is growing, forcing the central bank to increase its benchmark Selic rate, currently at 3.5% and projected to reach 5.5% by year-end.