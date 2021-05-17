The factors behind Brazil's economic resilience
A surprising resilience despite political turmoil and slow vaccination roll-out has led economists to revise projections of Brazil’s GDP.
"We were expecting a GDP expansion for this year at 3.5%, but now we revised that to 4.3%, as indicators in recent months are better than initially projected. The industrial sector, and mainly, the service sector, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity, are better than estimated and the impacts of a second wave of the pandemic is not as dramatic as anticipated," Daniel Xavier, a senior economist at Banco ABC Brasil, told BNamericas.
Last year, the economy contracted 4.1% and although most economists were expecting a recovery this year, the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections and deaths, plus a slow vaccination campaign, upped the risks.
Key to understand better economic performance is citizens’ disregard for social distancing measures local governments imposed, which boosted the services sector.
Health experts and local governments promote mobility restrictions while less than 20% of the population received a vaccine and President Jair Bolsonaro pushes heavily against measures that impede economic activity.
At the end of April, the senate even started an investigation into Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic, which is also hurting his approval ratings, although the support he retains is solid. Impeachment also remains unlikely.
The positive outlook gained traction last week, after the central bank's Q1 economic activity index, a leading growth indicator, picked up 2.3% over the fourth quarter.
On Monday the bank published its regular survey among 100 economists, who predict growth of 3.4%, up from 3.04% a month ago.
COMMODITIES SUPPORT
Also, high demand for mining and agricultural goods helped boost the economy, contributing to a trade surplus.
The trade surplus is expected to reach a record of nearly US$80bn, compared to the last record, in 2017, when it was US$67bn, according to the head of foreign trade association AEB, José Augusto de Castro.
Iron ore is likely to be Brazil’s biggest export this year, exceeding soybeans, according to AEB.
"The main products exported by Brazil are on a trajectory of increasing prices and this will help the local economy a lot," Castro told BNamericas.
On the flipside, inflationary pressure is growing, forcing the central bank to increase its benchmark Selic rate, currently at 3.5% and projected to reach 5.5% by year-end.
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: Banking (Brazil)
Banco do Brasil prepares to debut in the sustainability bonds market
Ana Maria Rodrigues, the Brazilian state-run bank's sustainability manager, and finance manager Ronal Mascarello talked to BNamericas about plans t...
Brazil opts for hawkish monetary policy stance
The central bank hiked the base rate by more than expected.
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Mantoverde development project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour ago
- Project: Tumbes Airport Modernization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Maya Train - Izamal-Cancun Section (Stretch 4)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Libélula photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Pampa Paciencia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Héroes del Chaco bridge (Asunción-Chaco'i)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Boqueirão II wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Rio Zarza (Zamora Projects)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Pre-salt of the Campos basin - Central Port gas pipeline (Rota 6a)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Espírito Santo basin - Mucuri - Port of Imetame gas pipeline (Rota ES-Mucuri-A)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
Other companies in: Banking (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Banking companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Deutsche Bank S.A. - Banco Alemão (Deutsche Bank Brasil)
-
Deutsche Bank Brasil, the local subsidiary of German universal bank Deutsche Bank, was founded in 1911 as a multiple bank with commercial and investment portfolios. The bank pro...
- Company: Cielo S.A. (Cielo)
-
Brazil's largest credit card processor Cielo offers electronic payment products and services, innovative solutions in complementary segments, and capturing, transmission, proces...
- Company: Banco Cetelem S.A. (Cetelem Brasil)
- Company: Caixa Econômica Federal (Caixa)
-
Founded in 1861, Brazil's Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) is a government-controlled financial institution, operating under the Ministry of Finance, supports the federal governmen...
- Company: Banco Bradesco S.A. (Banco Bradesco)
-
Banco Bradesco S.A. is one of the largest private sector banks in Brazil. It offers a wide range of banking and financial products and services both domestically and abroad to i...
- Company: Votorantim S.A. (Votorantim)
-
Brazilian firm Votorantim S.A. (VSA) is the holding company of the conglomerate Votorantim Group, which operates in the building materials, finance, electric power, metals and m...
- Company: Stocche Forbes Advogados
- Company: Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco)
-
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco), a Brazilian private banking group based in São Paulo, was born in 2008 by the merger of the banks Itaú and Unibanco. The company offe...
- Company: Banco do Brasil S.A. (Banco do Brasil)
-
Brazil's federally controlled Banco do Brasil (BB) provides a wide range of retail (individual customers and SMEs), wholesale (medium and large businesses and corporations), and...