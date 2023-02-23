Who’s drilling in Brazil?
Two exploration wells – both onshore – are being drilled in Brazil, according to data from local oil and gas watchdog ANP.
BGM is sinking well 1-MRC-1-ES in Espírito Santo basin block ES-T-506, while, in the Amazonas basin, Eneva is drilling well 3-ENV-EXTENV31NWD-AM in block AM-T-85.
Only two offshore exploration wells have recorded activities in the last two weeks: Trident Energy’s 3EN 0012D RJS, which is being abandoned in the Enchova Oeste field, and Petrobras’ 6MLS233RJS, going through a long-duration test in the Marlim Sul field.
The other exploration wells with activities recently reported to the ANP are:
– Alvopetro’s 1-ALV-198-A1-BA, in the Recôncavo basin field Caburé Leste (appraisal);
– Petrobras’ 1ICB1AM, in the Solimões basin field Arara Azul (restoration);
– Eneva’s 1-ENV-EXTANEBA D-AM, in Amazonas block AM-T-84 (long-duration test);
– Petrobras’ 1FBM 0001 BA, in the Recôncavo field Fazenda Bálsamo (restoration);
– Imetame’s 1FCB 0001 BA, in the Tucano Sul basin TUC-T-139 block (long-duration test);
– Petrosynergy’s 1FPB 0003 AL, in the Alagoas basin field Fazenda Pau Brasilc(restoration);
– Capixaba Energia's (Imetame Lagoa Parda) 1-VID-1-ES, in Espírito Santo ES-T-487 block (long-duration test);
– Imetame’s 1LPS 0001 ES and 1LPS 0001 ES, in Espírito Santo field Lagoa Parda Sul (appraisal and restoration, respectively);
– Petrobras’ 1RD 0001 ES, 3RD 0004D ES and 3RD 0006D ES, in Espírito Santo field Rio Doce (abandonment);
– Petrosynergy’s 1SCE 0001 AL, in Alagoas field Sul de Coruripe (restoration);
– Petrobras’ 1SUC 0001 AM, in Solimões field Sudoeste de Urucu (restoration);
– Petrobras’ 1SVM 0001 RN, in Potiguar basin field Serra Vermelha (abandonment);
– Seacrest SPE Cricaré’s 3LB4DES, in Espírito Santo field Fazenda São Jorge (completion);
– Origem Alagoas’ 3CSMC0007 AL, in Alagoas field Furado (restoration);
– Imetame’s 3-PRG-1D-BA, in Recôncavo field Cardeal Amarelo (appraisal);
– Petrosynergy’s 3JA 0002 AL, in Alagoas field Jequiá (restoration);
– Seacrest SPE Cricaré’s 4OCO1ES, in Espírito Santo field São Mateus Leste (completion); and
– Seacrest SPE Cricaré’s 6FQ56ES and 6FQ56ES, in Espírito Santo field Fazenda Cedro (completion).
