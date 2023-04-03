Why the economy has become a headache for Lula
The perception among Brazilians regarding the country’s economy is deteriorating and it has become a major issue for the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
26% expect conditions to worsen in Latin America’s biggest economy in the coming months, according to a survey published over the weekend by the Datafolha polling institute. In the survey published in December, the figure was at 20%.
Meanwhile, the number of people who expect an economic improvement dropped to 46% from 49%.
After expanding 2.9% last year, GDP is expected to grow 0.90% this year, according to the central bank’s latest weekly survey of 100 economists.
"What explains the worsening sentiment among Brazilians is that objectively speaking, Lula has not yet presented any major economic plan showing the population that conditions will improve significantly in the coming months," André Perfeito, chief economist at the Necton brokerage firm, told BNamericas.
The government transition process was very troubled with the incoming administration receiving very little information from the outgoing one, making it difficult to quickly announce major economic measures, Perfeito said, adding that high interest rates in Brazil and abroad have also impacted Lula’s maneuver room.
Since taking office in January, Lula has repeatedly criticized the central bank's monetary policy. With Roberto Campos Neto at its helm, the bank has defended its decision to maintain the key interest rate at 13.75% to fight inflation, which is running at an annual rate of around 5.60%.
The central bank held its last monetary policy meeting on March 22 when it left the key rate unchanged, saying inflationary pressures remain strong. The bank has also said it would like to see a spending reduction plan from the government as an additional way to combat inflation.
APPROVAL RATINGS
According to Datafolha, 38% of Brazilians see Lula’s administration as being good or excellent, 30% view it as being regular, and 29% as bad or terrible.
While having approval ratings similar to those of former president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-22), Lula - who was president between 2003 and 2010 – has seen his third term begin with lower approval.
In the first 90 days of his first term, 43% of Brazilians saw his administration as being good or excellent, while the figure was 48% in 2007.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Brazil)
