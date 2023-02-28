Data insight: Infrastructure construction accelerates in early 2023
Infrastructure projects in Latin America worth US$4.66bn will begin construction in the first quarter, with work having started on 88% of those in the first two months, in a sign that the key sector is reviving the battered regional economies.
BNamericas tracks more than 23,000 industrial projects in Latin America and the aggregated data allows estimating the start of key stages in different industries and countries. In the case of infrastructure, 23 projects, demanding US$4.1bn, have begun construction or pre-construction so far in 2023.
A list of infrastructure projects which started construction in January-February 2023
Of those that started in January-February, roads and highways stand out, demanding a total of US$2.44bn. Colombia is the highlight, with six projects requiring US$1.24bn.
Colombia’s leadership position is unsurprising because, despite the noise some government decisions have generated, the country continues to be seen as having stable rules.
In a recent interview with BNamericas, Sergio Guzman, director of consulting firm Colombia Risk Analysis, said the “infrastructure sector has a lot to offer due to the country’s needs. I would tell investors that noise and facts are two starkly different things. If investors decide based on the noise generated by the government and not on the facts, they’re leaving their money on the table.”
In the rail segment, construction start of line No. 4 of Guadalajara’s light train is most noticeable. Operations are planned to start in mid-2024. Work has advanced on 10km of the 21km route, enabling building the stations and tracks, project director Rolando Valle Favela told BNamericas.
Colombia also leads when it comes to new roads and paving.
Second is Mexico with line No. 4 of Guadalajara’s light rail and the Nuevo Laredo international bridge, in which Kansas City Southern de México (KCSM) will invest US$80mn this year, company president Óscar Del Cueto told BNamericas.
The new bridge spans the Rio Grande from Laredo, Texas, to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. A rail line will be built next to the existing bridge and is estimated to be completed by end-2024.
Five Mexican states, most governed by members of the ruling Morena party, are expected to offer great infrastructure opportunities this year.
In Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, works on the Rio Grande do Sul (block 3) road concession began. Caminhos da Serra Gúcha (CSG) assumed the concession of six roads that are part of block 3. CSG will improve, expand, operate, explore, conserve and maintain services for the 271km that are part of this block, of which 119km will be four lanes and 53km six lanes.
Mandatory works include the construction of 40 viaducts and 24 bridges, 10.5km of side roads, 45 pedestrian walkways and improvements to road shoulders, among others.
Infrastructure construction is expected to accelerate as private investment gains ground.
Marco Aurélio Barcelos, head of highway concessionaire association ABCR, told BNamericas that "the main and most positive signal [from the government] is related to the continuity of the concessions agenda and the commitment to meet the deadlines for the projects on offer … in parallel to the concessions agenda. I also considered important the signal that the government will increase public investments in highways."
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Mexico’s construction sector registers biggest recovery since 2020
The November figures are the strongest since the downturn started in early 2020.
Maya train faces new legal challenge
This is not the first ruling in favor of halting works at the project's fifth stretch.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: 0910 Cruise Terminal in Ensenada, Baja California
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Reconstruction project of the federal hydraulic infrastructure damaged by the occurrence of river flooding on November 10, 2020 in 5 municipalities of the state of Tabasco.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Creation of a mixing center in the hgr no. 6 madero city, tamaulipas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Creation of a mixing center at umaa 36 mesa de otay, tijuana, baja california.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Creation of a mixing center in the hgz no. 2 in tuxtla gutierrez, chiapas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Demolition and replacement of the property of the family medicine unit no. 21 troncoso in mexico city
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Expansion and remodeling of the Adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the HGZMF 7 Monclova hospital, Coahuila.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Expansion and Remodeling of UMAE Ignacio García Téllez in Mérida, Yucatán
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Construction of the new Family Medicine Unit (UMF) of 10 offices with AMC in Torreón, Coahuila
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Logística Golfo y Bajío
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Transportadora L&M Logistics (Lym Logistics)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Transportes Unimex, S.A. de C.V. (Transportes Unimex)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Bovis Project Management S.A. de CV (Bovis México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Estadio Sostenible de Yucatán S.A.P.I. (Estadio Sostenible de Yucatán)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: MotaEngil de México - CRRC Hong Kong Co., Limited - CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Limited (MotaEngil de México - CRRC Hong Kong - CRRC Nanjing Puzhen)
-
This consortium is a company formed by Mota-Engil México, SA de CV, CRRC Hong Kong Co., Limited and CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Limited for the execution of the Lines 4, 5 and 6 pr...
- Company: Transportes Arlequín, S.A. de C.V. (Transportes Arlequín)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...