Infrastructure projects in Latin America worth US$4.66bn will begin construction in the first quarter, with work having started on 88% of those in the first two months, in a sign that the key sector is reviving the battered regional economies.

BNamericas tracks more than 23,000 industrial projects in Latin America and the aggregated data allows estimating the start of key stages in different industries and countries. In the case of infrastructure, 23 projects, demanding US$4.1bn, have begun construction or pre-construction so far in 2023.

A list of infrastructure projects which started construction in January-February 2023

Of those that started in January-February, roads and highways stand out, demanding a total of US$2.44bn. Colombia is the highlight, with six projects requiring US$1.24bn.

Colombia’s leadership position is unsurprising because, despite the noise some government decisions have generated, the country continues to be seen as having stable rules.

In a recent interview with BNamericas, Sergio Guzman, director of consulting firm Colombia Risk Analysis, said the “infrastructure sector has a lot to offer due to the country’s needs. I would tell investors that noise and facts are two starkly different things. If investors decide based on the noise generated by the government and not on the facts, they’re leaving their money on the table.”

In the rail segment, construction start of line No. 4 of Guadalajara’s light train is most noticeable. Operations are planned to start in mid-2024. Work has advanced on 10km of the 21km route, enabling building the stations and tracks, project director Rolando Valle Favela told BNamericas.

Colombia also leads when it comes to new roads and paving.

Second is Mexico with line No. 4 of Guadalajara’s light rail and the Nuevo Laredo international bridge, in which Kansas City Southern de México (KCSM) will invest US$80mn this year, company president Óscar Del Cueto told BNamericas.

The new bridge spans the Rio Grande from Laredo, Texas, to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. A rail line will be built next to the existing bridge and is estimated to be completed by end-2024.

Five Mexican states, most governed by members of the ruling Morena party, are expected to offer great infrastructure opportunities this year.

In Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, works on the Rio Grande do Sul (block 3) road concession began. Caminhos da Serra Gúcha (CSG) assumed the concession of six roads that are part of block 3. CSG will improve, expand, operate, explore, conserve and maintain services for the 271km that are part of this block, of which 119km will be four lanes and 53km six lanes.

Mandatory works include the construction of 40 viaducts and 24 bridges, 10.5km of side roads, 45 pedestrian walkways and improvements to road shoulders, among others.

Infrastructure construction is expected to accelerate as private investment gains ground.

Marco Aurélio Barcelos, head of highway concessionaire association ABCR, told BNamericas that "the main and most positive signal [from the government] is related to the continuity of the concessions agenda and the commitment to meet the deadlines for the projects on offer … in parallel to the concessions agenda. I also considered important the signal that the government will increase public investments in highways."