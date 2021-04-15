LatAm-focused gold and silver miners on the prowl for M&As
Latin America-focused gold and silver miners are on the hunt for acquisitions as they seek to diversify portfolios and boost output.
With continued strong precious metals prices – supported by pandemic-related economic stimulus packages and expectations of higher inflation – CEOs outlined M&A strategies, which include potential deals targeting LatAm assets.
M&A BOOM
Analysts are forecasting a glut in M&As this year and beyond, in part due to a shortage of growth projects, particularly among major producers, and firms’ strong financial positions.
“We think that due to the lack of pipeline and strong liquidity that [large gold and silver mining companies] will look to M&As more than they have, because the juniors who make the discoveries or have the big projects that require more capital than their market cap, they are a pretty good fit for a cashed-up senior that doesn’t have anything to do next,” Trevor Turnbull, Scotiabank director of gold and silver equity research, told BNamericas earlier in April.
“We’ve seen a lot of M&A this year, we saw three deals in the last month just in North America, and we think that just keeps going.”
LATAM FOCUS
Acquisitions are a key priority for Aris Gold, CEO Neil Woodyer told the Denver Gold Group’s World Gold Forum event.
The company acquired the Marmato gold mine in Colombia following an investment in Caldas Gold which closed in February, in which the latter was renamed Aris Gold and placed under new management, with a new board of directors.
Aris is seeking to develop the underground Lower Mine at Marmato, construction of which is scheduled to start in Q4, with first production expected in 2023, Woodyer said.
But the company’s strategy is to build a “globally relevant” gold producer.
“Further value will be added as Aris grows and diversifies, acquires assets and becomes a multi-asset company,” he told the event.
The focus of future M&As will be on gold assets in Latin America, a region in which Aris’ management and board have experience, Woodyer said.
“It is an area with very good opportunities for M&A. Most countries are supportive of mining and have good mining practices and history, and importantly strong skills sets,” the CEO added.
Potential targets are mines producing 100,000-200,000oz/y gold.
SINGLE ASSET RISK
Torex Gold, which has the El Limón-Guajes (ELG) gold mine in Mexico, is also planning potential M&A deals to diversify away from single-asset status (the company’s Media Luna project is on the same property as ELG), which has led to its stock being undervalued by investors, CEO Jody Kuzenko told the event.
“We are single-asset in a complex jurisdiction, which carries with it inherent geopolitical risk and some of those complexities were exacerbated by COVID-19 in 2020,” she said.
“We are evaluating opportunities for M&A for the purposes of diversifying away from single-asset risk.
“Because of the health of the underlying business we can be patient and we will be until we find opportunities that are value-accretive,” Kuzenko added.
On a smaller scale, Endeavour Silver is also seeking potential asset acquisitions, CEO Brad Cooke said.
The company’s three operating mines and two development projects, Terronera and Parral, are all in Mexico.
“On acquisitions, we’re always active, and unfortunately there’s nothing really to buy in the silver business, so most silver [miners] have gone to gold.
“We do have capacity to take on a gold-silver project. We are actively looking throughout the Americas but, again, we have nothing on the front-burner at this time,” Cooke added.
ASSET SALES
First Majestic Silver, whose three producing mines and four suspended operations are in Mexico, is looking to sell assets, CEO Keith Neumeyer told the forum.
The company announced plans to acquire the Jerritt Canyon mine in Nevada from Sprott Mining in March, its first step outside Mexico.
“I would suggest 2-3 years from now our portfolio will look a little bit different. We’re in discussions with a number of groups to potentially monetize some of the non-core assets,” Neumeyer told the event.
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
For the full year, Coeur reported revenue of $785.5 million, cash flow from operating activities of $148.7 million and GAAP net income from continu...
Pan American Silver reports record operating cash flow in 2020
The rise in realized precious metal prices over 2020 helped mitigate the impact of COVID-19 related mine suspensions and throughput reductions on q...
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Santo Tomas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Sandra (ex Sandra-Escobar)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Columba
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Salar del Diablo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Margarita
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cervantes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cordero
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: San Marcial
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Las Chispas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: San Javier (Millrock Resources)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Cramix Fluidmix Group S.A. de C.V (CFG)
-
Cramix Fluidmix Group S.A. de C.V (CFG) is a JV between two Spanish firms with more than 30 years of experience in the manufacture of industrial agitators and polyelectrolyte pr...
- Company: Minera Media Luna S.A. de C.V. (Minera Media Luna)
-
Gold ore explorer and producer Minera Media Luna S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican subsidiary of Canadian mining company Torex Gold Resources Inc. The firm's Media Luna project in Guerr...
- Company: Exploraciones y Desarrollos Mineros Coneto S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Exploraciones y Desarrollos Mineros Coneto)
-
Exploraciones y Desarrollos Mineros Coneto S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a joint venture between Canadian miner Orex Minerals (45%) and UK-based miner Fresnillo PLC. (55%). It was created...
- Company: KDL México S.A. de C.V. (KDL México)
- Company: Compañía Minera Mexicana de Avino S.A. de C.V. (Compañía Minera Mexicana de Avino)
-
Compañía Minera Mexicana de Avino is the Mexican subsidiary of Canadian mining company Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd. The company owns and operates the San Gonzalo gold-silver...
- Company: Minera Mexicana La Ciénega, S.A. de C.V.
-
Minera Mexicana La Ciénega S.A. de C.V. belongs to the Fresnillo PLC group. It is engaged in the exploration and exploitation of underground mines and the processing and sale of...
- Company: Compañía Minera Pitalla S.A de C.V. (Minera Pitalla)
-
Compañía Minera Pitalla, a wholly owned subsidiary of Argonaut Gold Inc., is a mining company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, processing (refinement) and selling of me...
- Company: Grupo Ingetrol SA de CV