Latin America-focused gold and silver miners are on the hunt for acquisitions as they seek to diversify portfolios and boost output.

With continued strong precious metals prices – supported by pandemic-related economic stimulus packages and expectations of higher inflation – CEOs outlined M&A strategies, which include potential deals targeting LatAm assets.

M&A BOOM

Analysts are forecasting a glut in M&As this year and beyond, in part due to a shortage of growth projects, particularly among major producers, and firms’ strong financial positions.

“We think that due to the lack of pipeline and strong liquidity that [large gold and silver mining companies] will look to M&As more than they have, because the juniors who make the discoveries or have the big projects that require more capital than their market cap, they are a pretty good fit for a cashed-up senior that doesn’t have anything to do next,” Trevor Turnbull, Scotiabank director of gold and silver equity research, told BNamericas earlier in April.

“We’ve seen a lot of M&A this year, we saw three deals in the last month just in North America, and we think that just keeps going.”

LATAM FOCUS

Acquisitions are a key priority for Aris Gold, CEO Neil Woodyer told the Denver Gold Group’s World Gold Forum event.

The company acquired the Marmato gold mine in Colombia following an investment in Caldas Gold which closed in February, in which the latter was renamed Aris Gold and placed under new management, with a new board of directors.

Aris is seeking to develop the underground Lower Mine at Marmato, construction of which is scheduled to start in Q4, with first production expected in 2023, Woodyer said.

But the company’s strategy is to build a “globally relevant” gold producer.

“Further value will be added as Aris grows and diversifies, acquires assets and becomes a multi-asset company,” he told the event.

The focus of future M&As will be on gold assets in Latin America, a region in which Aris’ management and board have experience, Woodyer said.

“It is an area with very good opportunities for M&A. Most countries are supportive of mining and have good mining practices and history, and importantly strong skills sets,” the CEO added.

Potential targets are mines producing 100,000-200,000oz/y gold.

SINGLE ASSET RISK

Torex Gold, which has the El Limón-Guajes (ELG) gold mine in Mexico, is also planning potential M&A deals to diversify away from single-asset status (the company’s Media Luna project is on the same property as ELG), which has led to its stock being undervalued by investors, CEO Jody Kuzenko told the event.

“We are single-asset in a complex jurisdiction, which carries with it inherent geopolitical risk and some of those complexities were exacerbated by COVID-19 in 2020,” she said.

“We are evaluating opportunities for M&A for the purposes of diversifying away from single-asset risk.

“Because of the health of the underlying business we can be patient and we will be until we find opportunities that are value-accretive,” Kuzenko added.

On a smaller scale, Endeavour Silver is also seeking potential asset acquisitions, CEO Brad Cooke said.

The company’s three operating mines and two development projects, Terronera and Parral, are all in Mexico.

“On acquisitions, we’re always active, and unfortunately there’s nothing really to buy in the silver business, so most silver [miners] have gone to gold.

“We do have capacity to take on a gold-silver project. We are actively looking throughout the Americas but, again, we have nothing on the front-burner at this time,” Cooke added.

ASSET SALES

First Majestic Silver, whose three producing mines and four suspended operations are in Mexico, is looking to sell assets, CEO Keith Neumeyer told the forum.

The company announced plans to acquire the Jerritt Canyon mine in Nevada from Sprott Mining in March, its first step outside Mexico.

“I would suggest 2-3 years from now our portfolio will look a little bit different. We’re in discussions with a number of groups to potentially monetize some of the non-core assets,” Neumeyer told the event.