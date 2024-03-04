Brazil
Feature

São Paulo's ambitious plans for privatizations, concessions and PPPs

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 04, 2024
Rolling stock Tenders Private Investment Investment Public-private partnership (PPP) Railway Operator Highway Operator Water utilities Metro Privatization Water and Sewage Company Tunnel Passenger transport High speed train Government program State Government Highways - Roads Licensing & Concessions Public Investment

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address