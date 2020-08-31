Brazil
Feature

Spotlight: Brazilian insurers' results better than expected

Bnamericas Published: Monday, August 31, 2020
Property & Casualty Natural disasters / Health Crisis Annuity Insurance & Reinsurance broking Insurtech Insurance Provider Insurance Microinsurance Surety Ratings Agency Catastrophe Asset Management Financial results Reinsurance Pensions Health insurance Life insurance Market Prices and Forecasts

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

Mizuho has been a client of BNamericas for several years now and the experience with BNamericas has been great.

Yae Uchida

Project Finance - Mizuho Bank
  • Morgan Stanley
  • BNP Paribas Corporativa e Institucional
  • Macquarie
  • Mizuho
  • MUFG
  • SMFG
  • Natixis
  • ING
  • Marsh
  • Willis towers watson
  • MetLife
  • AON
  • Goldman Sachs

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.