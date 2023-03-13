Spotlight: Mining projects stuck in Chile's permitting bureaucracy
Canada’s Rio2 and London-based Anglo American are facing challenges in obtaining environmental licenses for major projects in Chile.
Rio2’s US$206mn Fenix Gold and Anglo’s US$3bn Los Bronces Integrated (LBI) copper project are currently being reviewed by the country’s ministerial committee, comprising the environment, health, economy, agriculture, and energy and mining ministers, and the head of environmental review agency SEA.
The environmental impact study for the 85,000oz/y Fenix Gold project in Atacama region was rejected last year, while a new feasibility study is planned to be presented in Q2. With the study, Rio2 aims to reverse the rejection.
In a statement, the company said the rejection was based on concerns about possible impacts on local fauna.
A construction date has not been determined yet, while local subsidiary Fenix Gold Ltda filed a complaint last August with the ministerial committee.
Rio2 is seeking investors for the project and has hired natural resources advisory Endeavor Financial, which will also review an existing gold sale agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals International.
Los Bronces
The SEA rejected Anglo’s LBI in May last year due to a lack of information on the potential influence on air quality and possible health risks.
While the committee is still considering the project, local newspapers reported that environment undersecretary Maximiliano Proaño sent several suggestions to the SEA that Anglo American could incorporate and that would make LBI viable.
The project would expand the current open pit and replace future lower grade ore by accessing higher grade ore from a new underground section of the mine, which in 2021 produced 327,000t of copper.
SQM
Meanwhile, the CEO of local lithium and fertilizer company SQM, Ricardo Ramos, expressed concern about prolonged permitting procedures.
"If a project starts with all the permits and three years later they stop it because someone else thinks differently, then there is legal uncertainty and it means that many projects are not going to be carried out," local media quoted him as saying at the McKinsey Chile 2023 forum.
SQM is preparing its US$1.5bn Salar Futuro project to address sustainability challenges in the Salar de Atacama. The project is planned to be submitted for environmental review in 2024, according to SQM’s 2022 results report.
Even the state evaluation and productivity body CNEP, which provides recommendations to increase economic output, has criticized excessive permitting bureaucracy. The government, meanwhile, has ordered an analysis of permitting efficiency.
SEA is reviewing 46 mining projects involving US$6.74bn, according to its latest report from January, and approved three in the month involving US$47.3mn.
