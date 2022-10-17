Uruguay
Feature

Spotlight: The state of play in Uruguay’s telecoms market

Bnamericas Published: Monday, October 17, 2022
Fiber Mobile Network Operator Mobile infra LTE-M Internet Service Provider Statistics Microwave Telecommunications Companies Small cells Fixed Telephony Operator Other (Telecommunications Companies) Tower, Duct Regulator 3G Cable, copper, other infra Fixed broadband Wi-Fi/WiMax Pay Tv Provider Satellite 4G LTE

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address