Brazil
Feature

Spotlight: The top concerns of Brazil's water services firms

Bnamericas Published: Friday, July 05, 2024
Local Government Concessions Project Finance Federal Government Water and Sewage Company State Government Legislation & Regulation Public Investment Development and Integration Bank Private Investment Commercial Bank Public-private partnership (PPP) Water utilities Investment Taxes & Subsidies Capex

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address