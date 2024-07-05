Spotlight: The top concerns of Brazil's water services firms
Bnamericas Published: Friday, July 05, 2024
Local Government Concessions Project Finance Federal Government Water and Sewage Company State Government Legislation & Regulation Public Investment Development and Integration Bank Private Investment Commercial Bank Public-private partnership (PPP) Water utilities Investment Taxes & Subsidies Capex
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.