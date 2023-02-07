Caribbean countries are focusing much of their infrastructure investments on boosting trade and improving connections with other nations, but they are also putting significant sums into projects designed to solve domestic problems like climate resilience and access to basic services, with water one of the priorities.

BNamericas takes a look at three of the largest water projects being carried out in the Caribbean to increase access to potable water, boost supplies for agriculture and provide protection from increasingly common floods.

Cuba north-south water transfer

This project is basically designed to transfer water from the north of the island to the south, involving construction of a series of pipelines, dams and reservoirs to transport the water. it is intended to address water shortages in the south of the country, as well as to supply irrigation for agriculture.

Water will be transported from the Toa and Yateras rivers to the Guantánamo valley in Cuba's southeast, among a series of other works.

The contractor overseeing the works is Unidad Empresarial de Base Norte-Sur Trasvase, while the firm carrying out the construction is Unidad Básica Construcción de Obras Trasvases, according to local news outlet Directorio Noticias, which started began construction in 2020.

Given the extensive amount of work to be done, the works will be carried out in four five-year stages.

The project is expected to benefit around 300,000 people in southeast Cuba and will boost water for irrigation for 28,000ha of farmland. The water transfer process is forecast to supply around 230Mm3/y to the area.

Puerto Rico reservoir, potable water plant

A US$418mn plan to build the Valenciano water reservoir and expand the adjacent water treatment plant in Puerto Rico is moving forward after the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the first phase of construction, at a cost of more than US$18.5mn.

The new stream reservoir, with a projected water capacity of 12.7Mm3, will be located in Juncos municipality in the east of the island and will be administered by the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA).

The first stage of works includes the procurement of engineering services, preliminary engineering design, environmental compliance and permitting processes, planning for land acquisition and final design and construction documents.

Once that has been done, FEMA will consider additional funding for phase 2 at a cost of over US$399mn, it said.

The main components of the project, according to CSA supervision Group – which reportedly participated in the planning – include: construction of a concrete wall and reservoir on the Valenciano river, construction of a pumping station for untreated water, a filtration plant, eight storage tanks and seven pumping stations.

Dominican dam

After 13 years of planning and construction, the US$624mn Monte Grande dam in the Dominican Republic is now 90% complete, according to the national institute for water resources (INDRHI).

The reservoir created, on the lower part of the Yaque del Sur River, will be used for irrigation and human consumption. At a later stage, it will also be used for power generation. The dam wall will reach 207m above sea level.

According to INDRHI’s executive director, Olmedo Caba Romano, Monte Grande is the most important water project currently being built by the Dominican government in terms of investment.

It will boost the amount of irrigated land in the area from 25,000ha to 43,000ha and will provide water for 400,000 people, as well as helping to control floods. The project is located in Azua and Barahona provinces and is part of the Monte Grande multipurpose project.

Ongoing works of stage III of the dam are being carried out by the Monte Grande consortium, comprised by Brazilian company Andrade Gutierrez and its Dominican partner Servinca. The project is expected to be completed this year.

This week authorities met community leaders to discuss the relocation of towns that will be affected by the dam’s operations.