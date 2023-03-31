Chile’s mining industry accounts for 80% of desalination capacity, expected to increase to 85% by 2025.

And at the Latin American desalination conference, organized by British consultancy Vostock Capital in Santiago, consensus emerged that multipurpose plants are best suited to guarantee water supply for human consumption and industrial use.

So far, 13 plants are in operation, five of which work with maritime water impulsion systems, while 17 are under construction or in the feasibility phase. The mining sector is seen as a solution in this context – as long as companies share water with communities.

Yet, “if there is no legal system, the water crisis will not have a resolution vehicle for the sectors that cannot pay for it,” José Antonio Ramírez, regulatory law attorney at sustainable infrastructure consultancy CKC, told the event.

He added that miners are among the few entities that have the capital to develop these cost-intensive infrastructures and sustain lengthy processing.

If all projects currently underway start operations as planned, the flow of desalinated water from mining-related facilities will reach nearly 14m3/s by 2030 and 15.3m3/s by 2033, representing 71% of water supply of copper operations, state copper commission Cochilco said in a study.

The study is downloadable via the Documents tab on the right-hand side.

But a legal framework, especially for the multipurpose approach, is lacking.

A bill on seawater use for desalination was discussed in the senate in 2018. It included provisions for declaring desalinated water a national asset for public use.

A national strategy would also have promoted multipurpose plants, but advances have not been made since 2021, added Ramírez, putting the private sector in the vanguard.

Another problem is that multipurpose plants are going through the public works ministry’s concessions system, but the ministry lacks the necessary expertise, according to Ramírez.

Redefining the role of the State in the desalination industry, with public-private partnerships, should be a priority, desalination association Acades wrote in a report.

This law is essential, since seawater is excluded from the water code, and its regulation is subject to general norms of the civil code which have not changed since 1855, the report said.

Moreover, energy costs make up "between 20% and 30% of what is spent on a plant," representing an additional challenge, Rodrigo Cereceda, product manager of fluid handling equipment provider Soltex Chile, told BNamericas.

Soltex offers a membrane-based nanotechnology application that saves up to 20% of energy and lowers operating costs by up to 12%, said Cereceda, who has tested the technology with companies such as Anglo American and Antofagasta Minerals.

Meanwhile, Francisco Lazcano, business development manager at Johnson Screens, a manufacturer of solutions for hydrological processes, who has collaborated on Teck Resources' Quebrada Blanca II, told BNamericas that desalination plants have a promising future.

Mining desalination projects under construction

Source: Cochilco and Acades