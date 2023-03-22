Stakeholders are awaiting the announcement that the Chilean government is expected to make this month regarding the new national lithium policy that, according to representatives of the mining ministry, will be based on a public-private partnership model and will include the creation of a state lithium company.

Chile has the largest lithium reserves in the world and is the second biggest producer of the metal. The country's lithium carbonate exports in 2022 came in at US$7.76bn, up nearly 800% compared to the previous year.

The boom has also been reflected in higher state revenues. Chile’s income from lithium exploitation contracts that state development agency Corfo has with private sector companies SQM and Albemarle in the Salar de Atacama increased last year by over 500%.

BNamericas spoke with Luciano Cruz Morandé, a partner at the Arteaga & Gorziglia law firm and an expert in energy, project development, corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, antitrust law and other matters.

BNamericas: What do you think about the national lithium policy involving public-private partnerships?

Cruz: The latest signals that the government has given seem positive as far as public-private partnerships would be maintained, ruling out a monopolistic role of the State through a national lithium company. Alternatives such as exploitation contracts similar to the existing ones, exploitation concessions, or the formation of companies with the participation of private and state companies are all valid alternatives.

However, the markets are dynamic, and in lithium we have competitors who will gradually adapt to future circumstances in order to maintain their competitiveness and sustainability of this industry. Hence, it’s very important to have a national lithium policy in Chile that has the necessary flexibility to be able to adjust and improve over time, without being tied to a single path.

BNamericas: How should the policy be structured so that it boosts the lithium industry and at the same time responds to the growth needs in Chile?

Cruz: It must serve the country's development with a long-term perspective, providing stability and security to the players that will participate in the lithium industry. Obviously, we must consider the need to strengthen the value chain at the local level and promote research and development in the lithium industry.

However, and perhaps as important or even more important than the above, is not losing this window of opportunity that lithium offers. A policy that doesn’t allow for the rapid and agile development of the lithium industry is useless, or that stifles it by asking for remuneration in the short term that should be expected in the medium or long term.

BNamericas: What tax benefits should be introduced in this policy to encourage investment in lithium mining?

Cruz: This type of industry is especially intensive in capital investment and manages to make a profit in the medium or long term. Hence, tax invariability, special depreciation regimes, allowing losses to be carried forward and facilitating export procedures through customs modernization, should be considered in this design.

BNamericas: The mining royalty bill has focused on copper. However, it initially included lithium. Would it be positive to apply it to the extraction and/or sales of lithium in Chile?

Cruz: It seems that the system currently in force in Chile is working well and therefore it would not be positive to add more charges to this industry if we want it to grow quickly and robustly. In 2022 the Chilean State received more than US$5bn for the exploitation of lithium by private sector parties. This is about 1.6% of GDP or 6.4% of all tax revenue last year, and even more than all the big private sector copper miners. Seen in another way, it was double [state copper miner] Codelco's contribution.

BNamericas: What do you think of the possibility of creating a kind of OPEC among the countries that make up the lithium triangle [Argentina, Chile and Bolivia]?

Cruz: I believe that the formation of wealth, the development of the industry and the growth of countries occur in a better way when there are competitive markets that continually challenge all their players. An initiative of this type, a sort of cartel, seems to me to be pointing in the wrong direction, promoting protectionism that will have the opposite effect by strengthening the lithium industry in other jurisdictions where the free market operates.

BNamericas: Which mining jurisdiction represents a good model in terms of optimal management in lithium mining?

Cruz: It’s a difficult question, since it implies knowing such jurisdictions in detail, and comparing models that are inserted within different legislations and where, in addition, the geological conditions for the exploitation of lithium are different. However, the Australian example, which through a system of mining concessions allows private participation, today leads world lithium production with more than 50%. It has taken the lead, doubling Chile and with fewer reserves, close to 8% of world reserves.

On the other hand, we have the example of Bolivia, which has almost 25% of the world's lithium reserves [sic], where its production is in the hands of the State and does not reach 1% of world production.

BNamericas: What role should the private sector continue to play in Chilean mining?

Cruz: In Chile, the private sector has played a fundamental, decisive and the main role in the development of mining. Most of the mining has been and is carried out by the private sector, notwithstanding the undeniable contribution of Codelco as a state company and the main copper producer in Chile.

The successful development of mining in Chile has been under conditions of competition, and also of collaboration between the public and private sectors, a precedent that we hope will be taken into consideration in the upcoming national lithium policy.

BNamericas: What do you think of the role of the Chilean nuclear energy commission [CCHEN] in lithium mining?

Cruz: The CCHEN is responsible for monitoring the exploitation and sale of lithium, by virtue of a 1976 regulation, which is based on the national interest since it considers lithium, along with other materials such as titanium or helium, as of nuclear interest.

The CCHEN has fulfilled this task and has been the entity that has authorized the exploitation of lithium in recent decades by different players, in addition to contributing to research and development for its extraction and use. Even so, after almost half a century and considering the development of this industry worldwide, it is necessary to evaluate the continuity of the role of the CCHEN, as well as the expectations of a new scenario for lithium worldwide.