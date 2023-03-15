Chile has been in tax reform mode since 2014, with the latest proposed changes hitting a roadblock in congress after lower house lawmakers voted against debating them.

The bill, proposed by the Gabriel Boric government to raise revenue to fund his social spending plans, will likely undergo changes, potentially incorporating some of the demands of those critical of the original text.

The big doubt raised by the business community concerned the actual impact the bill would have had.

The government this week announced an associated consultation process with economic, social and political actors. A revised text may be debated next quarter as Chile also advances a process to draft a new constitution.

To find out more about the current tax reform push, BNamericas conducted an email interview with tax expert Soledad Recabarren, partner at law firm Recabarren & Asociados. Recabarren is also a legal academic and sits on the board of several companies.

The interview was conducted prior to the government consultation announcement.

BNamericas: What were the central pillars of the tax reform bill?

Recabarren: The objective of the tax reform bill was a high level of tax collection to finance the social projects of President Boric’s presidential program. To this end, a series of taxes were proposed, such as a wealth tax, a retained earnings tax, disintegration [classic tax system], and the granting of new powers to the internal revenue service to reduce tax avoidance.

BNamericas: Why was it rejected?

Recabarren: The vote is a circumstantial issue, since, if the government lawmakers had aligned, this project should have been approved in general. However, this bill from its inception was strongly criticized by the private sector, due to the increase in the tax burden on companies, the disincentives to save, the setback in the protection of taxpayer rights and the setback in the simplification and incentives that SMEs had. These issues were raised in multiple meetings, but the advisers from the ministry of finance were not willing to discuss and negotiate many of these points.

BNamericas: In general, how did the business community view the bill?

Recabarren: This bill, in the eyes of the business community, didn't encourage savings or investment, because the profits accumulated in the company were taxed, which – more than constituting a measure to postpone final taxes – was a form of reinvestment of these profits in new projects.

It was pointed out that this bill did not encourage formalization – in Chile, at the level of microentrepreneurs, more than 50% are in the informal sector. Incentives were requested for formalization, which were insufficient, and the tax increases and administrative complexity constituted an incentive to migrate from formality to informality. The powers of inspection, and changes in the anti-avoidance regulations implied a setback in the rights of taxpayers won in the tax reforms of president [Michelle] Bachelet and president [Sebastián] Piñera.

BNamericas: What would be expected and desirable, considering the economic, social and political context of Chile?

Recabarren: Our tax system requires changes and adjustments, and the campaign promises require more resources. Therefore, a tax reform is very necessary that orders the system, looks at the tax burdens as a whole, and eliminates benefits and exemptions that perhaps are unjustified today. This is a great opportunity to do the task well and establish a tax reform bill with a long-term view, and not how we have operated until now with structural changes to our legal system every four years.

BNamericas: The tax reform was a main part of the plans of the Boric government. His idea was to go to this reform to raise funds to finance his social programs. What could be the future implications, political or otherwise, of rejecting the bill in this regard?

Recabarren: It’s impossible not to think about the need to have resources to finance the commitment to social programs. However, we believe that this can be achieved by two complementary paths.

One involves reviewing the ongoing programs, since it has been estimated that poorly evaluated or questioned programs account for 4% of GDP. If a group of them were reassigned, perhaps the requirements for higher tax revenues through taxation could be reduced.

Another is through the control of tax avoidance and evasion. Significant collection could be made, and for this only political will is required, since the anti-circumvention rules – which had not been used and with the appointment of Mr [Hernán] Frigolett as director of [inland revenue service] SII – as of February 2023 there were more than 56 audit processes for possible cases of avoidance.

Finally, work must be done on the formalization of contributors. Chile has one of the highest levels of labor informality in the OECD, and measures must be taken to encourage formalization.