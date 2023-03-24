Hemberth Suárez Lozano, a founding partner at OGE Legal Services, outlines key aspects of Colombia's upcoming auction for firm energy obligations. These include the calculation of the firm energy reliability charge and rule changes that benefit developers of solar projects.

In this email interview with BNamericas, Suárez also explains the first steps that generators need to take to participate in the auction.

BNamericas: What is firm energy reliability charge (ENFICC) and why is it important?

Suárez: ENFICC is the maximum firm energy of a plant and/or generation unit. It is calculated by company XM through one of its dependencies, called the national dispatch center, CND.

ENFICC is important when it comes to power generation plants that wish to participate in the reliability charge auctions because in this type of auction the winners acquire firm energy obligations, which comply with the plant's ENFICC.

ENFICC is calculated based on the type of primary resource with which the energy is produced, and the regulation issued by the energy and gas regulatory commission that defined rules for calculating ENFICC of some primary resources.

BNamericas: Who can participate in the auction and how is ENFICC calculated?

Suárez: It was decided that only hydraulic, thermal (gas, coal, fuel oil), biomass, geothermal, and wind and photovoltaic solar generation can participate in the reliability charge auctions.

In relation to the applicable rules for calculating the ENFICC of photovoltaic solar plants, an opportunity for improvement was found in the regulation, in the sense that the formula used for the calculation was based on a fixed expression that did not conform to the characteristics of each plant individually. Therefore, there was a risk that uncertainty was generated regarding ENFICC's calculation.

BNamericas: What measures have been taken to mitigate this risk?

BNamericas: To solve this situation [energy sector regulator] Creg's resolution 101 007 was recently issued, establishing rules for a better evaluation of the ENFICC for photovoltaic solar plants. The resolution reinforces the participation of the plants in the auction, which is scheduled for the month of August.

Among the rules that are incorporated is the use of on-site data each time there are more measurements, which is favorable. Likewise, to participate in the current auction, developers with new generation plants and/or those to be built must comply with the following: Declaration of parameters, verification of firm energy, auction participation, provision of guarantees, and the construction audit.

BNamericas: What are the next steps that participants should take into account when preparing for the auction?

Suárez: It is important to remember that in the current timetable, on May 24 interested parties must declare the parameters for the ENFICC calculation and on June 30, the ENFICC calculated by CND will be communicated individually to each participant based on their parameters.