Chile’s nascent green hydrogen sector is slowly gaining traction. Industrial-scale projects targeting local offtakers will likely lead the charge, with major export-focused complexes following in the second part of the decade.

The green hydrogen ecosystem will generate inward investment as well as demand for skilled and unskilled labor.

A group of forward-looking students from Chile’s Universidad San Sebastián saw the opportunities and challenges – particularly in terms of employment and roles that will need filling – and formed sector body Asociación H2 USS, which is also part of a wider higher education network of green hydrogen associations.

The fledgling association works in the spheres of academic collaboration and educational outreach.

To find out more, BNamericas spoke with co-founder Lukass Benavides, a 25-year-old who studied engineering and environmental sustainability at Universidad San Sebastián and is currently preparing for his thesis defense.

BNamericas: Can you tell us about why you formed Asociación H2 USS and what type of work you do?

Benavides: We initially formed it because we needed more laboratory experience. Chile was not only affected by COVID-19 but also the social protests just four months prior.

The sanitary lockdown decision was made very quickly. Whether it was effective is another matter, but it took away our laboratory hours, those modules where you get to see how those things you are learning on paper are used in the real world and how they can be leveraged.

That was very important for us, so a few of us with a shared interest in green hydrogen formed a study group. We were eight people at the time; just a couple of us could go to the laboratory and use equipment, while the rest watched on via remote calls and tried to help by conducting research.

We were awarded funding, some of which we started to use for equipment and to give talks at schools and other places.

Today we are over 70 members and trying to expand a network involving other universities. Five are already taking part in said network, with the purpose of working more efficiently, supporting academic work and participating in green hydrogen decision-making in our country.

BNamericas: You talk to young people about green hydrogen.

Benavides: It’s important because it’s not just another area to apply to work in, since there is no industry developed yet. This is especially important when we observe and compare which sort of professionals are available and which sort of roles will need filling.

There is not only a need for engineers trained in green hydrogen, but a need for a wide range of skills to make this industry possible, like lawyers, dock workers, etc. It would be brilliant if we managed to plant the seed of curiosity among this younger generation and expand their vision, get across the message that they can study or do whatever they already like and still perhaps work in this field.

BNamericas: There’s a gap in Chile in terms of the people needed to build and run the multiple projects planned?

Benavides: It’s very important to make the public aware, especially our younger people, and this is because there is deemed to be a lack of trained professionals/technicians over the coming years. So, what better than focusing on those who are currently deciding what area to focus on. That’s why it’s important for us to go to places where these jobs will likely be needed, where the chances of a hydrogen-related project being built are high and the community will be affected, so we can contribute perhaps to turn what could be seen as a potential problem into an opportunity.

BNamericas: Have you formally presented the association to the education ministry, for example?

Benavides: No, we haven’t. Our group is very new, and while we have all the motivation to go and take part in the bigger conversation, we first want to make sure we have gathered enough experience and representation to go and present ourselves as a voice from the academic field. One step at time is how we intend to make this journey.

BNamericas: You are conducting research into future job opportunities in the area of hydrogen transportation. What are some of your initial findings?

Benavides: The source of hydrogen matters little if we don’t find an efficient way to transport it. Efficiency being the key word, since one of our methods for exportation involves turning this H2 into ammonia, and then the H2 is retrieved by reverting the process. Every time we do this, we lose an important part of what we initially managed to produce. And what does this lead to? To where perhaps we need to build bigger plants and bigger storage units, in turn, increasing our impact on our environment affecting our sustainability. We need to remember that sustainability not only means taking care of our flora, fauna, lakes, rivers, but our people as well.

With that in mind upgrading our transportation system, local or international, means also making it safer for its surroundings. This also has an impact on the economic front, since if we produce closer to consumption centers or logistics infrastructure, we also potentially reduce the size of the plants needed to produce it and the investment required.

BNamericas: What are the goals of Asociación H2 USS for 2023?

Benavides: Our main goal for the upcoming year is to increase both ours and our network’s presence outside Santiago de Chile, reaching ideally the south since this is where ports are and where most of the newer projects are being designed.

Then if we as a network manage to increase interest in this matter, we will be one step closer to ensuring a solid green H2 industry.

BNamericas: You previously mentioned that the natural gas pipelines between Argentina and Chile could be used to export Chilean hydrogen to Argentina. What would need to happen for this to become a reality?

Benavides: Once we have a reliable functioning green hydrogen industry, we must establish a well-founded communication relationship with our neighbors to evaluate the parameters of this grounded source of exportation.

Since most of the infrastructure is already there, what would be left is for Argentina to build a lesser version of a hydrogen industry at least capable of harnessing it as a fuel. They already have a gas-based energy industry, so they can use the existing infrastructure. Argentina today is importing gas, which comes with a higher price. This could help them reduce at least that part of the equation, and since fuel affects all economic fields regarding living costs, like food; it could, in an ideal scenario, lower their inflation rates.

BNamericas: Green hydrogen plant desalination facilities will produce salt that will need disposing of. Could this salt be used in another productive process?

Benavides: That’s an unknown waiting to be answered, but we remain confident that it will be the case, just like a couple of decades prior, using salt water was far-fetched, or harnessing the power of the sun or wind. In the future, for example, thanks to [Chilean energy transition technology solutions company] Braintech and their optoelectrical principle-based solar panels, even greenhouses can produce electric energy. This shows that we can always find the way to harness some problem from any industry and turn it into an opportunity.