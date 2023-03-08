The infrastructure agenda of the governor of Mexico’s Baja California state, Marina del Pilar Ávila, comprises mainly previous projects on which construction never began or were canceled by her predecessors.

Although her administration has taken the reins of several megaprojects since 2021, there are still legal and territorial disputes, along with studies and even cancellations to be completed, Arturo Espinoza Jaramillo, head of Baja California’s infrastructure, urban development and territorial reorganization department (Sidurt) tells BNamericas.

BNamericas: What opportunities lie ahead for Baja California in terms of infrastructure in 2023?

Espinoza: The governor gave us the opportunity to include the issue of mobility, clean drinking water and urban development. We saw there were lags on various sides, but you always have to do an analysis, a diagnosis and then look for ways to solve it. We currently handle three aspects. The first is support for social housing. We already did our state housing plan and it was published in September. Also, the issue of urban health that includes approvals for construction outside the municipal development plans. Finally, the issue of public works with a little more than 1.8bn pesos [about US$90mn]. The latter includes the program known as Respira, which includes road solutions. In addition to the 1.8bn, we still have another billion to execute. We’re finalizing the agreements to start the new Respira works.

BNamericas: Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila's Respira program also includes a passenger train project known as Skytren Baja, which was presented last year, a 21.6km route between Tijuana and Playas de Rosarito. Can you update us on the status of the project?

Espinoza: This is a concession awarded by the previous administration of Jaime Bonilla. It was assigned to Mexican company Jeca Railway. It is a 100% private development. In fact, the state government does not even participate. There are no works, no permits, no development of the project. At the end of the day, the company is a concession. We don’t see great progress. We’re reviewing the conditions of the concession to be able to make a decision.

BNamericas: Are they behind?

Espinoza: Yes, they progressed on construction permits and rights of way, but as they’ve been stuck since November, they haven’t made any other progress.

BNamericas: The Bonilla administration awarded a 2.5bn-peso contract in 2020 to a consortium formed by Citcocomex Group and FMI Projects to build the first stage of the Tijuana-Tecate interurban train. However, this project has not been updated. What’s going on?

Espinoza: We’re looking to cancel it. We made an effort, we looked for the companies, they gave us technical studies but nothing that was required for a project that was already approved by the infrastructure, communications and transport ministry [SICT], since it is really based on a concession that the state has. The consortium did not comply and we have a legal process in motion.

BNamericas: In February, the Mexican government registered in its investment portfolio the 12bn-peso viaduct that will connect Tijuana's international airport with the coastal town of Playas de Tijuana, in Baja California. But this project, which includes a 10.5km elevated highway, will be built by the infrastructure department, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced in 2021. What is its current status?

Espinoza: I was at the [SICT] last week in Mexico City and there they confirmed to me that they already had the resources available and that they were finishing the last steps, just a few little logistical and technical issues. They [the federal government] are taking charge of everything.

BNamericas: One of the most important projects that the governor is seeking to reactivate, in cooperation with the federal government, is the Punta Colonet megaport, a logistics center near Ensenada that would include the construction and operation of a port, a railway and other transportation services. Is Sidurt part of this project?

Espinoza: Various departments are involved, including the economy, finance and environment ministries. I just had a meeting with my people who are in the process of requesting the award of the railroad that would run from Punta Colonet to Mexicali to the state. They’re reviewing the project contracting process, all the documentation that’s involved.

The part that we’ve also advanced with is the environmental impact, which you can imagine will be quite big in the sea. We already have some proposals and they’re ready. We’re looking at how to define the investment. There’s also a proposal for a dam that would be mainly in the state, which is also ready, and we continue to make good progress with Punta Colonet. It’s a project that involves many steps. The request for the location of the port has also been presented to the navy department. We’re moving forward, but they’re very complicated projects and a lot of regulations must be complied with.

BNamericas: So will it be a floating port?

Espinoza: It’s a port where most of it is in the sea. All the docks will be in the sea, with very little on land.

BNamericas: Can we say that the project is still in its planning stage rather than progressing?

Espinoza: That's right, planning and development, and the development part is in process.

BNamericas: There is another project that the state administration is trying to revive. This is the Playas de Rosarito desalination plant, near Tijuana. Last year, the administration announced plans to revive the project that was canceled in 2020 by Bonilla. What do you know about this?

Espinoza: We have some lawsuits requesting arbitration and all that kind of thing because of how the project was canceled. The previous administration canceled it badly. So it left us weak to negotiate. But it’s one of the projects we need most, although I don't know if the original idea will survive.