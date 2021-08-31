'What we see in Brazil in political terms is real madness'
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Port Operator Project Finance Railway Operator Highway Operator Capex Economics Other (Infrastructure Operators) Interest Rates Private Investment Politics Water and Sewage Company Infrastructure Operators Licensing & Concessions Federal Government Logistics / Supply Chains Airport Operator State Government Privatization
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.