Brazil is expected to continue leading growth of wind generation capacity in Latin America, attracting investments estimated at US$30bn over the next five years.

The projection, which does not consider offshore potential, was shared with BNamericas by the regional director of the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), Ramon Fiestas.

In this interview, Fiestas discusses the current panorama and the main challenges for the sector in Latin America.

BNamericas: What are the growth projections for wind generation capacity in Brazil and Latin America in the coming years?

Fiestas: Today, Brazil accounts for more than 50% of the installed wind capacity in the whole of Latin America, which is 45GW.

In 2022, Brazil compensated for the low growth in Mexico and Argentina by adding 4GW. For the coming years, this trend of adding 3-4GW per year should consolidate in Brazil. This is a feasible figure, given that the industry has the capacity to meet this demand.

We project a portfolio of projects of more than 20GW in Brazil for the next five years, which means investments of about US$30bn, not to mention the offshore potential, the regulation for which is still pending.

BNamericas: What are the reasons for the low growth in Argentina and Mexico?

Fiestas: In both cases, the political support to develop renewable energy projects is lacking. This support is usually translated into auctions with long-term contracts. And that hasn't happened in these countries.

BNamericas: What other Latin American nations stand out in the wind energy market?

Fiestas: Uruguay and Chile. Uruguay is a small country, but it already has about 40% of its electricity demand covered by wind power.

Chile is very aligned with climate policies and the decarbonization of its economy. By 2050, the Chileans don't want to have fossil sources in their energy system and for this reason they're trying to accelerate the closing of thermoelectric units as much as possible, replacing them with renewable ones, especially wind and solar.

BNamericas: What would be the main challenges for wind energy to continue growing in Latin America?

Fiestas: There are markets where there is no political will to pursue decarbonization programs, such as Argentina and Mexico.

These countries also have problems related to transmission networks. They would need to expand their high-voltage grids to develop new wind projects. This happens even in mature markets such as Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. All need to expand their networks to continue incorporating significant volumes of renewable sources and to allow the exchange of electricity generation from different sources between the different national regions.

Colombia has a clear political will to develop renewable sources, but it needs to fine-tune the regulatory framework. There's a problem with administrative procedures, authorizations and lack of standardization of rules, so development of the projects is slower.

BNamericas: Can wind power contribute to regional energy integration?

Fiestas: Without a doubt, wind energy is a driver, an enabler of regional integration, because it’s a very competitive source and countries want competitive electricity. This has been happening especially between Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.

BNamericas: Can the rising costs of wind generation projects due to inflation and high interest rates make the development of new projects unfeasible?

Fiestas: I don't believe so. It’s true that, in recent times, the impact of the increases in prices of materials and equipment has been impacting wind projects. But the same is true with other technologies.

The speculation with gas prices is very large, for example, so wind power has been more competitive than gas and coal-fired thermal power.

But it’s clear that if there is inflation and rising interest rates. The price of the wind MWh also has to grow. The over-competitiveness of wind energy seen in recent years needs to be compensated for in the future.

BNamericas: Which countries in the region should attract the offshore wind industry? Some businesspeople and analysts point out that Brazil, in particular, still has plenty of room on land to expand its installed capacity. What would justify investing offshore?

Fiestas: It’s important to understand the role of offshore technology in the energy system. It aims to provide energy security. If at any given time, as seen in the recent past in Brazil [amid the water crisis in 2021], the country sees its energy supply threatened, offshore wind can provide virtually firm power, with machines that will be running 60-70% of the time, in a complementary way to onshore wind plants.

BNamericas: What would be the MWh price of offshore wind plants in Latin America?

Fiestas: The best way to calculate this is through a pilot project, considering the existing infrastructure and capacities and costs of each country.

I think Brazil will be a pioneer in Latin America because it has advanced a lot with the development of its regulatory framework. And the government is supporting the sector.

BNamericas: Can green hydrogen be a vector for the development of offshore wind projects in Brazil and the region in general?

Fiestas: Absolutely. The offshore wind projects are very large, with very high production. So it’s important that you can also link them to green hydrogen plants to avoid overloading the electricity grids.

And hydrogen can also be incorporated into gas pipelines, mixed in safe proportions to increase the calorific value of the gas. So there are potential synergies with the oil and gas industry.