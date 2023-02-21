2 groups after US$100mn Panama power infra contract
Panama state power transmission company Etesa’s call to overhaul the 292km 230kV Veladero-Panamá line has drawn two offers
The bidders for the 790-day contract are Agrupación LT1 (Eledepa-Elecnor-Elecnor Servicios y Proyectos) and Consorcio LT1 Veladero-Panamá (Iverco-Neminca) with respective bids of US$108mn and US$96.8mn.
Etesa budgeted US$99mn for the project which will take the line’s capacity to 500MVA from 247MVA during normal operations and 366MVA in an emergency and boost dispatch from growing hydropower generation in the west of the country and new hydro, wind and solar projects.
The tender was launched in December.
Veladero-Panamá is one of the country’s three main transmission lines in operation. A fourth is under development.
Meanwhile, Etesa launched bidding to replace interrupters at the Mata de Nance substation (US$4.07mn) and install reactors and interrupters at the Veladero and Llanó Sánchez substations (US$8.16mn).
The company recently awarded the Mata de Nance-Frontera project and has bidding underway to overhaul substations Santa Rita and Sabanitas, for the GIS Burunga substation and the addition of a transformer at the Boquerón III substation.
Etesa also reported that construction of the 46km 230kV Sabanitas-Panamá III project (pictured) stands at 40%.
Sabanitas-Panamá III is the largest of obligatory short-term projects in Etesa’s 2020-34 expansion plan for the national grid (PESIN) and will benefit Generadora Gatún’s 670MW natural gas-fired plant which is due online next year.
For its part, public services regulator Asep highlighted April’s scheduled start-up of the US$30mn Bella Vista substation in the country’s capital that will support substations Locería, Centro Bancario, San Francisco and Marañón.
Bella Vista will connect to Locería via a 115kV line, and a project is under evaluation for a 230kV link which would cost US$12mn.
[insight#259786030]
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Panama)
Central America power transmission watch
Nicaragua secures regional grid nod and bidding deadlines are pushed back in Panama and Honduras.
LatAm, Caribbean secure hydropower development boost
Studies and regulatory analysis will look to advance the modernization of plants and deployment of pumped storage.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Changuinola II hydro plant (Bocas del Toro)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Antón wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Santa Cruz wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: La Colorada Wind Farm (UKA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Quijada del Diablo wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Prudencia solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Tramontana Power wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Toabré Wind Farm (Phase III)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Toabré Wind Farm (Phase II)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: La Patrona wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: UEP Penonomé I, S.A.
- Company: Energía Natural, S.A. (ENESA)
- Company: Hidro Panamá, S.A. (HIPASA)
- Company: TSK Panamá, S.A. (TSK Panamá)
- Company: UEP Penonomé II, S.A. (UEP Penonomé II)
-
UEP Penonomé II S.A. is a Panamanian subsidiary of InterEnergy Holdings, a power generation and fuel and electricity distribution company in Latin America and the Caribbean. Pan...