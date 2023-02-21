Panama state power transmission company Etesa’s call to overhaul the 292km 230kV Veladero-Panamá line has drawn two offers

The bidders for the 790-day contract are Agrupación LT1 (Eledepa-Elecnor-Elecnor Servicios y Proyectos) and Consorcio LT1 Veladero-Panamá (Iverco-Neminca) with respective bids of US$108mn and US$96.8mn.

Etesa budgeted US$99mn for the project which will take the line’s capacity to 500MVA from 247MVA during normal operations and 366MVA in an emergency and boost dispatch from growing hydropower generation in the west of the country and new hydro, wind and solar projects.

The tender was launched in December.

Veladero-Panamá is one of the country’s three main transmission lines in operation. A fourth is under development.

Meanwhile, Etesa launched bidding to replace interrupters at the Mata de Nance substation (US$4.07mn) and install reactors and interrupters at the Veladero and Llanó Sánchez substations (US$8.16mn).

The company recently awarded the Mata de Nance-Frontera project and has bidding underway to overhaul substations Santa Rita and Sabanitas, for the GIS Burunga substation and the addition of a transformer at the Boquerón III substation.

Etesa also reported that construction of the 46km 230kV Sabanitas-Panamá III project (pictured) stands at 40%.

Sabanitas-Panamá III is the largest of obligatory short-term projects in Etesa’s 2020-34 expansion plan for the national grid (PESIN) and will benefit Generadora Gatún’s 670MW natural gas-fired plant which is due online next year.

For its part, public services regulator Asep highlighted April’s scheduled start-up of the US$30mn Bella Vista substation in the country’s capital that will support substations Locería, Centro Bancario, San Francisco and Marañón.

Bella Vista will connect to Locería via a 115kV line, and a project is under evaluation for a 230kV link which would cost US$12mn.

