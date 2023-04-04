This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.

EP Petroecuador continues to work to efficiently market hydrocarbons internationally in the international market. Thus, for this year, the exportable balance is 111.48 million barrels of oil, of which 40% will be destined for the Spot market; that is, 44.39 million barrels of oil.

As part of the strategies to improve the processes of buying and selling hydrocarbons in the international market, the Deputy General Manager of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, reported that actions have been implemented in recent months to strengthen the management of the Management of International Trade:

In order to generate savings on imports, the Terms and Conditions of the direct transfer modality have been strengthened. As of October 2022, the nomination of qualified independent inspection companies in the control entity, for the assurance of the quality and quantity of the products, is carried out in an equitable and random manner. In the Terms and Conditions of the tenders for the import of hydrocarbons, it was included that the first delivery window be carried out 30 days after the award of the import, which would allow greater participation in international company tenders. refiners. For imports from October 2022, the following payment scheme was established: 70% upon arrival of the vessel and 30% between 10 to 15 business days after unloading, this generates a better organization in the cash flow of the public company. The previous scheme was structured in 90% prior to the arrival of the ship and 10% in 10 days after the unloading of the product. Scenario analysis to establish suitable parameters in terms of quantity and delivery windows, framed within the principles of legality, equality, opportunity, competition, publicity and transparency that are incorporated into the terms and conditions of each of the contracts, always protecting the interests of the country. Implementation of a new price calculation scheme for imports that was established in 3 days (taking market markers), a calculation strategy used by the industry internationally, which ensures savings in the import category. Previously, EP Petroecuador calculated its prices with an average of 15 days. Delimitation of the issuance time of the Bill of Lading (shipment notice), which is currently established according to the geographical location of origin of the product, which ensures the calculation of product prices according to market conditions.

EP Petroecuador continues to develop its international bids for the purchase and sale of hydrocarbons in a transparent manner, with the participation and invitation of more than 40 companies that are qualified in the Registry of Suppliers of the International Trade Management, always with the objective of obtain better benefits and ensure the export and import of hydrocarbons to Ecuador.