5 bid for Neuquén basin hydrocarbons acreage
Five companies are competing for Neuquén province hydrocarbons concession Cerro Hamaca, formerly held by state-controlled oil firm YPF.
Petróleos Sudamericanos, Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén, Crown Point Energía, Fox Petrol and Maref placed bids for the acreage.
Cerro Hamaca is in the area of Rincón de los Sauces, where more oil than gas tends to be produced.
A provincial government committee is now evaluating the offers, a statement said.
Neuquén province sits over the biggest chunk of the Neuquén basin.
Production at Cerro Hamaca began trending down in July, with December oil output of 41.8m3/d compared to 123m3/d in December 2021.
Around 89% of Neuquén’s production is unconventional, up from just 1% a decade ago.
***
Neuquén province – Argentina’s top-producing hydrocarbons jurisdiction – exported 19% of oil and 8% of gas produced in January, according to a statement.
In terms of oil, nine companies shipped 1.84Mb at an average price of US$69/b, with four accounting for over 90% of the total: Vista Energy (807,000b), YPF-Chevron’s CHNC (469,000b), Shell Argentina (206,300b) and Equinor-Shell-YPF venture Bandurria Sur Investments (189,000b).
Six companies also exported 159Mm3, or around 5.13Mm3/d, of gas at an average price of US$7.84/MMBTU. Tecpetrol accounted for 31%, Pluspetrol 21%, Pampa Energía 15%, Wintershall Dea 15%, YPF 13% and ExxonMobil 6%.
Hydrocarbons prices on the international market are currently higher than those obtained locally.
Neuquén exported 22Mb of crude (roughly 60,280b/d) last year, or 22% of its total output. Fourteen drillers made exports, with the biggest players by volume being Vista Energy, Chevron, Shell and Petronas, representing 24%, 21%, 12% and 11% of the province’s exports, respectively. The average price obtained was US$87/b.
Associated work is underway to boost Neuquén basin oil and gas dispatch capacity.
Argentina is working to ramp up oil and gas production, with a key objective of higher gas output being the substitution of expensive imports for power generation and building firm year-round piped exports and, eventually, an LNG industry.
