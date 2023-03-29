Toronto, ON - TheNewswire - March 29, 2023 - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX.V:ABRA) (OTC:ABBRF) (“AbraSilver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from its latest diamond drill holes from the ongoing Phase III program on the Company’s wholly-owned Diablillos property in Salta Province, Argentina (“Diablillos” or the “Project”).

High-grade, shallow silver oxide mineralization continues to be intersected at the JAC zone, as well as high-grade silver associated with copper in the underlying oxide/sulphide transition zone. Key takeaways from the latest drill results include:

DDH 23-010intersected numerous zones of silver mineralization in oxides, including 45.5 metres at 233 g/t Ag starting at a downhole depth of 132 metres. Additionally, the hole encountered 1.5 metres at 485 g/t Ag, 1.70% Cu and 0.28 g/t Au in the oxide/sulphide transition zone

DDH 23-009 encountered several zones of silver mineralization in oxides, including 8.5 metres grading 479 g/t Ag from 161 metres downhole. High-grade mineralization was also encountered in the oxide/sulphide transition zone with 4.5 metres at 519 g/t Ag, 0.31% Cu and 0.16 g/t Au

DDH 23-007 drilled into very high-grade silver mineralization in oxides, with 2,320 g/t Ag over 4.0 metres starting at a downhole depth of 115 metres. This high-grade interval demonstrates that there are zones within the JAC system that will raise the overall grade of the mineral resource.

The latest assay result highlights are summarized in Table 1 below.

Table 1 – Diablillos Drill Result Highlights in JAC Zone

(Intercepts greater than 2,000 gram-metres AgEq shown in bold text):

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Type Interval (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % AgEq1 g/t DDH-23-007 115.0 119.0 Oxides 4.0 2,320.0 - - 2,320.0 DDH-23-007 125.0 140.0 Oxides 15.0 62.0 0.36 - 91.5 DDH-23-007 Includes 136.0 137.0 Oxides 1.0 157.4 1.38 - 270.4 DDH-23-007 150.0 152.5 Oxides 2.5 91.0 - - 91.0 DDH-23-009 79.0 103.0 Oxides 24.0 63.8 - - 63.8 DDH-23-009 109.0 110.0 Oxides 1.0 89.8 - - 89.8 DDH-23-009 161.0 169.5 Oxides 8.5 479.2 0.15 - 491.5 DDH-23-009 169.5 174.0 Transition 4.5 518.8 0.16 0.31 531.9 DDH-23-009 174.0 181.5 Sulphides 7.5 21.4 - 0.95 21.4 DDH-23-010 80.5 102.5 Oxides 22.0 66.1 - - 66.1 DDH-23-010 109.0 121.0 Oxides 12.0 169.3 0.15 - 181.6 DDH-23-010 124.0 129.0 Oxides 5.0 60.7 0.13 - 71.3 DDH-23-010 132.0 177.5 Oxides 45.5 233.4 - - 233.4 DDH-23-010 177.5 179.0 Transition 1.5 484.9 0.28 1.70 507.8 DDH-23-010 179.0 182.0 Oxides 3.0 326.4 - - 326.4

Note: All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80% of the interval widths.

1AgEq based on 81.9(Ag):1(Au) calculated using long-term prices of US$25.00/oz Ag and US$1,750/oz Au, and 73.5% process recovery for Ag, and 86.0% proces s recovery for Au as demonstrated in the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment in respect of Diablillos dated January 13, 2022, using formula: AgEq g/t = Ag g/t + Au g/t x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery). No value is ascribed to copper grades in the AgEq calculations.

-

John Miniotis, President and CEO, commented, “Once again, our latest drill results continue to establish the continuity of high-grade mineralization in the new JAC zone at Diablillos. Importantly, our Phase III drill program at JAC remains on track to be completed in less than three months from now, after which a maiden Mineral Resource estimate will be completed for JAC. A Pre-Feasibility Study on the entire Diabllilos project is planned to be completed in Q4/2023.

Dave O’Connor, Chief Geologist, commented, “Our drill program continues to expand the shallow oxide mineralization at JAC in practically all directions. Mineralization at JAC extends for at least 700 metres along strike and we have confirmed the presence of multiple mineralized structures in oxides, as well as multiple underlying sulphide feeder structures. As a fully intact high-sulphidation epithermal deposit, and as shown by numerous drill intercepts, the Diablillos project has potential for high-grade sulphides in discrete zones over a two kilometre length in the underlying feeder system.”

Exploration Update

Drilling activity at Diablillos remains focused on the recently discovered JAC zone which is located several hundred metres southwest of the conceptual open pit that constrains the current Mineral Resource estimate (“MRE”) on the main Oculto deposit (M&I MRE containing 1.3 Moz gold and 109 Moz silver – Table 2).

To date, the Company has completed approximately 15,500 metres of drilling in 74 holes, as part of the 22,000-metre Phase III program that is primarily targeting the JAC zone. Drilling results to date, combined with interpretation of magnetics, suggest that the JAC zone remains open in multiple directions.

Additional exploration targets have been identified to the southwest of the Oculto MRE based on the recently completed detailed ground magnetic survey. Some of these targets are expected to be drilled following the systematic drilling of the JAC zone.

At the La Coipita project, drilling is progressing with the hole currently at a down-hole depth of approximately 750 metres. The deep hole, with a planned depth of 1,300 metres, is targeting the anticipated higher-grade zone of the porphyry system intercepted in hole DDHC 22-002.

Figure 1 – Plan View of Announced Drill Holes in JAC Zone

Figures 2 displays a long-section of the latest drill results from the JAC target, located to the southwest of the main Oculto deposit at Diablillos.

Figure 2 – Long Section Through Newly Announced Drill Holes in JAC Zone

Collar Data

Hole Number UTM Coordinates Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) DDH 23-007 E719830 N7198935 4,179 315 -60 191 DDH 23-009 E719627 N7196718 4,162 0 -60 215 DDH 23-010 E719738 N7198815 4,171 0 -60 197

About Diablillos

The 80 km2 Diablillos property is located in the Argentine Puna region - the southern extension of the Altiplano of southern Peru, Bolivia, and northern Chile - and was acquired from SSR Mining Inc. by the Company in 2016. There are several known mineral zones on the Diablillos property, with the Oculto zone being the most advanced with over 120,000 metres drilled to date. Oculto is a high-sulphidation epithermal silver-gold deposit derived from remnant hot springs activity following Tertiarty-age local magmatic and volcanic activity. Comparatively nearby examples of high sulphidation epithermal deposits include: Yanacocha (Peru); El Indio (Chile); Lagunas Nortes/Alto Chicama (Peru) Veladero (Argentina); and Filo del Sol (Argentina).

The most recent Mineral Resource estimate for the Oculto Deposit is shown in Table 2:

Table 2 - Oculto Mineral Resource Estimate – As of October 31, 2022

Category Tonnage

(000 t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Contained Ag

(000 oz Ag) Contained Au

(000 oz Au) Measured 19,336 98 0.88 60,634 544 Indicated 31,978 47 0.73 48,737 752 Measured & Indicated 51,314 66 0.79 109,370 1,297 Inferred 2,216 30 0.51 2,114 37

Notes: Effective October 31, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The Mineral Resource estimate is N.I. 43-101 compliant and was prepared by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP(Geo), Independent Consultant. The mineralization estimated in the Mineral Resource is sub-horizontal with sub-vertical feeders and a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction by open pit methods. For additional information please see Technical Report on the Diablillos Project, Salta Province, Argentina, dated November 28, 2022, completed by Mining Plus, and available on www.SEDAR.com.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

AbraSilver applies industry standard exploration methodologies and techniques, and all drill core samples are collected under the supervision of the Company’s geologists in accordance with industry practices. Drill core is transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where drill data is compared and verified with the core in the trays. Thereafter, it is logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples are then bagged, and quality control materials are inserted at regular intervals; these include blanks and certified reference materials as well as duplicate core samples which are collected in order to measure sample representivity. Groups of samples are then placed in large bags which are sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody during the transport of the samples from the project site to the laboratory.

All samples are received by the SGS offices in Salta who then dispatch the samples to the SGS preparation facility in San Juan. From there, the prepared samples are sent to the SGS laboratory in Lima, Peru where they are analyzed. All samples are analyzed using a multi-element technique consisting of a four acid digestion followed by ICP/AES detection, and gold is analyzed by 50g Fire Assay with an AAS finish. Silver results greater than 100g/t are reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AAS finish.

Qualified Persons

David O’Connor P.Geo., Chief Geologist for AbraSilver, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina. The current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos consists of 51.3 Mt grading 66g/t Ag and 0.79g/t Au, containing approximately 109Moz silver and 1.3Moz gold, with significant further upside potential based on recent exploration drilling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders including Mr. Eric Sprott. In addition, AbraSilver owns a portfolio of earlier-stage copper-gold projects including the La Coipita copper-gold project in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol “ABRA” and in the U.S. under the symbol “ABBRF”.

Alternatively please contact:

John Miniotis, President and CEO

info@abrasilver.com

Tel: +1 416-306-8334

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

