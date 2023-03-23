ACERA statement to the public on the Proposal of Marginal Costs for Technical Minimums
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Release from the Chilean Association of Renewable Energies (Acera).
March 23, 2023. In relation to the technical proposal made by 9 NCRE companies to the Minister of Energy, Diego Pardow, by letter on February 3, 2023, which is based on a study commissioned to the economist Gabriel Bitrán and the legal firm of Jorge Quintanilla (and associates) for the determination of the marginal cost in dumping conditions and plants operating at a technical minimum, ACERA states the following:
1. The situation regarding the number of hours in which many areas of the electrical system register a marginal cost of energy equal to zero is having a serious effect on the income balance of several NCRE companies, a scenario that worries our trade association;
2. That the correction of the aforementioned situation requires an urgent and very short-term solution, given the insolvency risks that could affect more companies in the industry, apart from the two already publicly known;
3. In this sense, ACERA has submitted to a vote of its Board of Directors, and as a result of this, agreed to adhere, in accordance with the provisions of its bylaws, the proposal contained in said letter and the study that supports it, which was exposed in the expanded generation committee of ACERA held on March 14, 2023.
4. The motion that has been approved considers that ACERA supports said proposal as a provisional solution while the underlying problem is solved by means of a modernization of the electricity generation market.
5. ACERA's adherence includes informing the sectoral authorities and the media regarding its support for this transitory measure in the aforementioned letter, considering the high interest that has aroused by knowing the position of our trade association.
6. We invite the entire electrical industry to work together to move quickly to perfect these measures, as well as to present alternatives that, with due urgency, can be implemented as soon as possible and with a high degree of consensus, in order to be able to continue advancing in the energy transition committed by the State of Chile to the country and the world.
Innergex Energía Renovable begins construction of its second BESS battery park in Atacama region
The Canadian generator Innergex Energía Renovable recently started the construction of its second battery park in the Atacama Region.
Copec Voltex powering Chile’s electromobility push
The electric vehicle unit of the Copec holding group provides a progress report on EV infrastructure.
