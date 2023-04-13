Mexico
News

Acquistion of Iberdrola Mexican assets sparks hope among renewable developers

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 13, 2023
Onshore Wind Photovoltaic
Acquistion of Iberdrola Mexican assets sparks hope among renewable developers

Mexican energy association AME has said it expects the high-profile purchase of Iberdrola's assets in the country to signal the start of a new attitude towards development of renewables in the country.

In a release, the association said it "valued the constructive attitude that resulted in this agreement" and said it was available for "open dialogue between the public and private sector" to foster investment in the country's energy sector.

"AME celebrates that the deal struck by the government will represent a new stage in which the private sector is welcome to invest in the development of renewables in the country, under the state's tutelage," as stated by Mexico's finance ministry after the preliminary deal was signed, the agency said.

"The private sector can provide its experience, technological, financial and human resources, to increase installed capacity in the country, and contribute towards a dependable, accessible and sustainable energy supply, allowing it to attract investment and improve the efficiency and competitiveness of our national industry," AME said.

The association's members have combined generation capacity of 33GW, accounting for the majority of privately-owned capacity in Mexico.

Mexico's finance ministry unexpectedly included the statement that it welcomed private investment in developing renewables in its breakdown of the US$6bn purchase by a public-private trust fund of 8.5GW of Iberdrola's assets in the country. That was surprising, as it contradicts Mexico's recent policy towards renewables, which has been seen as hostile to the development of privately-owned utility-scale assets.

Iberdrola itself said the sale, which would rid it of most of its thermal capacity in the country, was expected to improve its relationship with regulator CRE and clear the way for the development of 6GW in renewables assets.

The government's unfriendly stance towards private renewables, however, has been consistent throughout the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and has involved a range of actions by CRE, grid control center Cenace, public utility CFE and energy ministry Sener. Many renewables developers have postponed the development of projects until after the presidential election in 2024 in the hope of possible changes.

The administration's announcements regarding solar power growth in Sonora state and wind growth in Oaxaca are all focused on CFE-owned plants, which will be contracted out to private players.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Electric Power (Mexico)

Environmental authority approves US$250mn transmission line for Puerto Peñasco park

Environmental authority approves US$250mn transmission line for Puerto Peñasco park

Mexico's environment ministry greenlit the line under certain conditions.

All 3 candidates to lead Mexican energy watchdog back govt policy

All 3 candidates to lead Mexican energy watchdog back govt policy

The three candidates pledged to continue the current government's general policies for the sector.

Agreement to Jointly Evaluate Geothermal Energy Projects

Agreement to Jointly Evaluate Geothermal Energy Projects

What's at stake for the energy sector in the North American Leaders’ Summit?

What's at stake for the energy sector in the North American Leaders’ Summit?

How to ensure green hydrogen is really green

How to ensure green hydrogen is really green

Mexico power watch: CRE appointment shortlist, US$200mn CFE credit line

Mexico power watch: CRE appointment shortlist, US$200mn CFE credit line

Developer halts work on US$115mn Mexico solar park

Developer halts work on US$115mn Mexico solar park

Mexican miner Minosa under bankruptcy protection

Mexican miner Minosa under bankruptcy protection

New year brings changes to Mexico's energy regulators

New year brings changes to Mexico's energy regulators

Mexico energy watch: Jan-Nov oil exports, energy policy impact on FDI

Mexico energy watch: Jan-Nov oil exports, energy policy impact on FDI

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Mexico's migration policy crumbles after fatal fire

Mexico's migration policy crumbles after fatal fire

Brazil electric power trading grows more than 30%

Brazil electric power trading grows more than 30%

Telecom Argentina expects to reach 22% renewable energy by year-end

Telecom Argentina expects to reach 22% renewable energy by year-end

Engecampo wins Petrobras refinery tender

Engecampo wins Petrobras refinery tender

Acquistion of Iberdrola Mexican assets sparks hope among renewable developers

Acquistion of Iberdrola Mexican assets sparks hope among renewable developers