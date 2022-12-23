Press Release

Active Chita Valley Phase IV Drilling Further Confirms Second Porphyry Center at Chinchillones with 354m @ 0.29% Cu, 322ppm Mo, 0.10 g/t Au and 5.59 g/t Ag Open at Depth

Bnamericas Published: Friday, December 23, 2022
Exploration / Drilling Copper

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address