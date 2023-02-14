By Cadieel

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

Buenos Aires, February 13, 2023-. To optimize environmental control of the Matanza Riachuelo Basin, automatic monitoring equipment for water quality parameters was developed. One was recently installed in the Pdo. of Admiral Brown.

The teams continuously take samples from the tipping chamber, measure and transmit the information in real time so that it can be viewed at the ACUMAR Environmental Monitoring and Control Center (CIMCA).

The development was financed by the National Agency for the Promotion of Research, Technological Development and Innovation (R&D+I) and the Metallurgical Technology Center (CETEM), the Guillermo Brown National University (UNaB), and three companies participated. members of CADIEEL, who accompany ACUMAR in the initiative.

The mobile monitoring station was installed at the company Cepas Argentinas, within the Burzaco Industrial Park. There, Guillermo de Guzmán, President of the CADIEEL Lighting Commission, commented: "It is very important to have reached this point after two years of work and to be able to show the mobile monitoring station with all its active functionalities" . In addition, he highlighted the importance of public-private articulation and with the academic sector, creating a virtuous circle in which the population of the basin, the state and the private sector win.

Meanwhile, Leonardo Botrugno, member of the CADIEEL Electronics Commission, gave a detailed demonstration of the equipment's operation: from the flow sensor and the filter installed in the sampling chamber to the pumping system, the tank with the parameter sensors, the electronic system that sends the data to the cloud and the automatic refrigerated sampler. He was closely followed by the president of ACUMAR, Martín Sabbatella and the provincial deputy Mariano Cascallares, among other officials who were present.

During the commissioning of the equipment, it was possible to access the graphic display with the history of the monitored parameters. Sergio Vicente, a member of CADIEEL, showed on a display the online data visualization system in real time and the functions that the software offers in terms of alarm programming for parameters out of range, remote activations, among others.

For his part, Bruno de Alto, General Environmental Director of ACUMAR, said: "Since the beginning of our management, we have worked so that the tasks of industrial control and monitoring of environmental quality carried out by ACUMAR incorporate technological advances and the use of digital news. The continuous, automatic and remote monitoring equipment that we are evaluating today in the territory, added to the project of the Comprehensive Center for Environmental Quality Monitoring, are fundamental milestones of that policy, for which, the developments of national science, technology and national industry They are the foundation."

It is worth mentioning that from CADIEEL and with the help of the Metallurgical Technology Center (CETEM), they are developing more specific data acquisition devices related to the metallurgical industry, such as vibration or force sensors, counters, consumption meters, etc., to that companies can access data that leads to digital transformation to be more efficient, competitive and sustainable.