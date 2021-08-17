Brazil
AES Brasil signs new power purchase, sale agreement

Tuesday, August 17, 2021
AES Brasil Energia has formed a joint venture with local food giant BRF for the purpose of wind power generation and sale of the energy to BRF under a power purchase agreement (PPA), the former said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The project has 160MW of installed wind capacity, equivalent to 25MWa of assured energy, of which 80MWa will be sold through a 15-year PPA to be signed between the JV and BRF on the closing date of the transaction and effective from 2024.

The undertaking will be developed at the Cajuína wind complex in Rio Grande do Norte state after the precedent conditions are met to close the transaction outlined in the agreement. 

Construction of the wind farm is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the start of operations scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.  

Estimated capex for the development of the wind farm is approximately 5.2mn reais (US$990,000)/installed MW. 

BRF is a Brazilian multinational that resulted from a merger between Sadia and Perdigão, two of the country's leading food companies. It has over 100,000 employees and reported annual revenues of more than US$7.6bn in 2020. 

CAPEX REVIEWED

With the agreement, AES Brasil has updated its investment projections for the period between 2021 and 2025, which now totals 3.5bn reais, divided as follows: 

Source: AES Brasil Energia

The new estimated capex for the five-year period is 46% higher than the 2.4bn reais previously planned. 

In the first quarter, AES signed two 20-year PPAs that enabled the start of development of the Cajuína complex, one with Ferbasa (80MWa) and the other with Minasligas (21MWa), with total estimated capex of 9.8mn reais/installed MW. 

In the case of the Tucano wind project in Bahia state, AES has inked 20-year PPAs with Unipar (60MWa) and Anglo American (70MWa), with operations scheduled to begin in the second half of 2022, with investments totalling 8.6bn reais.

