This AES El Salvador release was published using machine translation.

The energy distributors AES CAESS, AES CLESA, AES EEO and AES DEUSEM, announced their projection of investments of $217 million for the next 5 years; and 52 million dollars by 2023. The energy company will develop strategic projects for the modernization and expansion of the electrical network, and will allocate funds to the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to guarantee a world-class service to its customers.

AES explained that, of the total amount of the investment, US$ 37 million will be destined for the improvement and expansion of the electrical distribution system, as well as the development of conversion projects from aerial to underground networks. Additionally, US$15 million will be used to modernize and further integrate digitization, technology, and automation into its technical operations and business management.

US$37 million: Improvement and expansion of the distribution network

AES explained that its 2023 strategic investment plan to guarantee a reliable, continuous and secure service to its clients includes:

· Modernization and transformation projects of the electrical distribution network.

· Renovation of 62 thousand energy meters.

· Expansion of energy capacity in strategic points of the country.

· Development of projects to improve the quality of service.

· Acquisition of new technologies and diagnostic equipment.

· Rural electrification projects and Standardization of Lines to Third Parties (NLT).

· Connection of new clients and expansion of networks.

Conversion of aerial networks to underground.

US$ 15 million: Digitization, technology and automation

During this year, AES El Salvador will also focus its investment on the development of innovative projects to integrate more technology, digitalization and automation in its technical operations and commercial management.

Investments in technological innovation include:

· Expansion of the electric vehicle fleet to 27.

· Acquisition of automated detection and communication equipment.

· Construction of intelligent networks.

· Expansion of AMI technology - Advanced Metering Infrastructure - to analyze customer energy consumption data.

· Modernization of the infrastructure for monitoring the electrical network in real time, for the detection and attention of faults in an agile and timely manner.

· Digitization and artificial intelligence in commercial self-management systems.

· Modernization of meter and customer management systems.

AES: Historically committed to the social and economic development of El Salvador

AES explained that, through its energy distribution companies, in the last seven years (2016-2022) it made an investment of 284.2 million dollars. And, in line with its commitment to positively impact the country, it announced that for the next five years (2023-2027), it plans to invest 217 million dollars to improve and expand its distribution network, as well as digitalization projects. , technology and automation.

With these investments, AES El Salvador reinforces its commitment to the transformation of the electrical network, thus promoting the economic and social development of the country to accelerate the future of energy together with its residential, commercial and industrial clients.