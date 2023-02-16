Press release from the Ministry of Public Innovation

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Ministry of Public Innovation and the Telecommunications Research and Development Institute (IDETEL) signed an agreement to carry out research, advice and development of innovative training proposals for the telecommunications sector. They will be aimed at strengthening the capacity of workers in the sector.

IDETEL is a civil association created at the initiative of FOETRA -Telecommunications Union of the Argentine Republic-, the former National Communications Commission and the Union of Hierarchical Telecommunications Personnel.

Since 2010, IDETEL has given training courses for workers for the implementation, operation and maintenance of telecommunications infrastructure for the benefit of companies, cooperatives and SMEs in the sector.

“Mutual assistance that promotes training in trades and digital skills for the installation, operation and maintenance of digital telecommunications networks throughout the country is essential to promote a greater deployment of digital infrastructure and the inclusion of workers and workers in its implementation”, indicated the Undersecretary of Telecommunications and Connectivity, Mariano Lombardi, after the signing.

The agreement is in tune with the deployment of fiber optic connectivity carried out by ARSAT within the framework of the Connect Plan and based on the demand of the localities in specific training.

It is worth mentioning that the Undersecretary of Telecommunications and Connectivity acts as an articulating agent between different organizations such as telecommunications unions, SMEs, cooperatives, civil society organizations, universities, professional training institutes, provincial and local governments, public institutions aimed at promoting women's access to the telecommunications sector for courses and workshops.

In this sense, in the first instance, it is expected that IDETEL's experience in the aforementioned topics will serve as input for the implementation of a Federal Training Plan.

The plan contemplates, in its beginnings, the realization of Fiber Optic Operator Courses aimed at people from recently connected localities or to be connected during the year 2023, and aims to promote their insertion in the labor market. In the next stage, it is expected to carry out a series of courses in various digital skills, aimed at officials and citizens at the federal level.

The agreement leaves the doors open so that other training can be carried out as well as research activities based on the demand that is identified by the citizenry.