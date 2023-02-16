Agreement between Public Innovation and Idetel for ICT training
Press release from the Ministry of Public Innovation
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
The Ministry of Public Innovation and the Telecommunications Research and Development Institute (IDETEL) signed an agreement to carry out research, advice and development of innovative training proposals for the telecommunications sector. They will be aimed at strengthening the capacity of workers in the sector.
IDETEL is a civil association created at the initiative of FOETRA -Telecommunications Union of the Argentine Republic-, the former National Communications Commission and the Union of Hierarchical Telecommunications Personnel.
Since 2010, IDETEL has given training courses for workers for the implementation, operation and maintenance of telecommunications infrastructure for the benefit of companies, cooperatives and SMEs in the sector.
“Mutual assistance that promotes training in trades and digital skills for the installation, operation and maintenance of digital telecommunications networks throughout the country is essential to promote a greater deployment of digital infrastructure and the inclusion of workers and workers in its implementation”, indicated the Undersecretary of Telecommunications and Connectivity, Mariano Lombardi, after the signing.
The agreement is in tune with the deployment of fiber optic connectivity carried out by ARSAT within the framework of the Connect Plan and based on the demand of the localities in specific training.
It is worth mentioning that the Undersecretary of Telecommunications and Connectivity acts as an articulating agent between different organizations such as telecommunications unions, SMEs, cooperatives, civil society organizations, universities, professional training institutes, provincial and local governments, public institutions aimed at promoting women's access to the telecommunications sector for courses and workshops.
In this sense, in the first instance, it is expected that IDETEL's experience in the aforementioned topics will serve as input for the implementation of a Federal Training Plan.
The plan contemplates, in its beginnings, the realization of Fiber Optic Operator Courses aimed at people from recently connected localities or to be connected during the year 2023, and aims to promote their insertion in the labor market. In the next stage, it is expected to carry out a series of courses in various digital skills, aimed at officials and citizens at the federal level.
The agreement leaves the doors open so that other training can be carried out as well as research activities based on the demand that is identified by the citizenry.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Argentina)
Telviso presented imowi and begins to provide mobile telephony
The Telviso cooperative, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, launched the imowi mobile phone service and thus becomes a new quadruple play o...
Argentina: ATVC and GSMA sign new agreement of understanding
The agreement has as an initiative the joint work in pursuit of the strengthening of digital ecosystems, which will be especially enabled with 5G, ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Junín Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Fiber Optic communications installation - Third phase (IFO III)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Espírito Santo fiber optic network (ES-Digital)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Austral fiber optic (FOA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the La Libertad Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: SP4 Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: FON project (five of the six macrozones)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: ICT (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: PlanEHS
- Company: Infolytics S.A.
- Company: First Data Cono Sur S.R.L. (Fiserv Argentina)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Empresa Argentina de Soluciones Satelitales S.A. (ArSat)
-
Empresa Argentina de Soluciones Satelitales (ArSat) is an Argentine state-run satellite firm which holds exclusive rights to operate and commercialize geostationary orbital posi...
- Company: MercadoLibre, Inc. (MercadoLibre)
-
Regional e-commerce platform MercadoLibre.com is the principal online auction site for the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking communities in Latin America. MercadoLibre.com curren...
- Company: YPF Tecnología S.A. (Y-TEC)
-
YPF Technology S.A. (Y-TEC) is an Argentine company controlled by state company YPF S.A., with 51%, and the National Council of Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET), with...
- Company: Grupo ASSA S.A. (Grupo ASSA)
-
Grupo Assa is a consulting and outsourcing firm that helps its customers improve their business processes using IT across Latin America. It provides e-business solutions with hi...