Press Release

Algar Telecom launches solution hub for MSE management

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 16, 2023
This is a machine translation of Algar Telecom's press release

São Paulo, February 2023 -- Algar Telecom, Grupo Algar's telecommunications and IT company, and Brain, which is the center for innovation in digital business founded by the company, present Facilita, an agnostic digital solutions and services platform for micro and small companies seeking innovation and efficiency tools for their businesses.

The objective is to offer affordable solutions so that entrepreneurs can manage their business with applications that solve problems and bottlenecks in the areas of people management, legal and information security.

The platform hits the market with five available solutions. Among the partners in Facilita are: CliqX and Market Up for the sales management pillar; Agency in social networks; Hero, Web Protection in digital security and people management with the Ponto Control solution.

According to Aislan Mendonça, SME Business Director at Algar Telecom, the launch of Facilita meets the common demands of B2B customers. “We are expanding the offer of integrated solutions in Telecom, IT and services to support the growth of the MPE segment, which has specific needs and has always been one of our service priorities”, comments the executive.

The B2B segment accounts for 67% of Algar Telecom's total revenues, which operates in 16 states in the country, in addition to the Federal District, and operates with a value proposition that consists of combining an innovative and high-quality portfolio of products and services from telecommunications to a close service and relationship, adding value to the clients' businesses.


