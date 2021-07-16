PRESS RELEASE

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Altaley Mining Corporation (TSXV: ATLY) (OTC Pink: ATLYF) (FSE: TSGN) ("Altaley" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders the preliminary production results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021") of its Campo Morado Mine located in State of Guerrero, Mexico.

"I am happy to highlight Altaley's Q2 2021 Campo Morado production results where our operations team have achieved significant increases to net revenue and metal recoveries," states Ralph Shearing, CEO & President. "Net revenue has increased on average by 36% to total US$ 16.2 million for the Q2 2021. Average Q2 metal recoveries have increased in all metals - gold up by 50%, silver up by 23%, lead up by 18% and zinc up by 6%. These increases have been achieved by a combination of increasing realized metal prices, and process improvements implemented by the operations team who have performed above management expectation for the quarter."



About Altaley Mining Corporation

Altaley Mining Corporation is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects.

Altaley's Tahuehueto mining project is in north-western Durango State, Mexico where construction has been advanced to an estimated 60% of completion. Upon closing of the recently announced US$25 million funding package, Altaley will have funding available to finish construction of its 1,000 tonne per day processing facility and related mine infrastructure to initiate production of gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates at Tahuehueto. The Company is targeting initial pre-production by end of 2021 and ramping up to full production capacity during Q1 2022.

Campo Morado is an operating polymetallic base metal mine with mining and milling equipment currently producing at an average of 2,150 tonnes per day and is currently estimated to be Mexico's 6th largest zinc producer.

