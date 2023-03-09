Power utility Engie Energía Chile has 860MW of renewables projects in the advanced development phase, the company said in a presentation.

Associated investment in the plants – scheduled for 2025-27 – is US$1.1bn.

Engie is planning wind and solar farms as well as associated battery storage systems.

The outlay is part of a wider energy transition plan to add 2.1GW of renewables capacity from 2019-27. Around 0.8GW of new-build projects and acquisitions, involving about US$800mn, is already operational. Roughly 0.5GW is under construction, according to the firm’s 4Q22 results presentation.

For this year, Engie plans to invest US$387mn in renewables projects, highlighting Lomas de Taltal (US$433mn, 343MW wind) and the Coya solar farm battery storage system (US$191mn, 139MW).

Lomas de Taltal is due be ready by the end of next year and Coya in 1Q24.

New renewables and battery storage capacity and improved hydrology, coupled with decreasing fuel prices and revised power-purchase agreements capturing 2022 fuel price increases, is expected to help place downward pressure on supply costs and support a recovery in Ebitda this year, which fell 40% in 2022 to US$189mn, the company's results call was told.

Like fellow player Enel, Engie is also tapping Argentina for gas, which is typically cheaper than purchases on the international market. Imports averaged 4.7Mm3/d (million cubic meters per day) in 4Q22, with expected volumes rising to 5.3-5.8Mm3/d for 1Q23, according to the presentation.

TRANSMISSION

The company’s transmission unit is expected to deploy US$109mn this year amid a 2020-26 investment program that involves US$67mn in national projects and US$83mn in zonal projects. Some US$110mn in new build and expansion projects has been awarded, with the first due to be completed in 1Q24.

IFC GREEN LOAN

To help finance renewables projects and refinance debt, Engie is structuring a US$400mn green loan with multilateral IFC.

“We are working with IFC, completing the due diligence …” the call was told.

IFC told BNamericas last year that it was engaged in loan talks with Engie.

To cover overall planned capex, an Engie financing scheme is in place but may be reviewed if investment plans change, the call heard.

LAND SECURED, ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSES

Engie has secured government land concessions in Taltal, Antofagasta region, for wind, solar and battery system projects of up to 1.45GW capacity.

An associated project, US$645mn Pampa Fidelia, is in the environmental evaluation system. The project comprises a 337MW wind park and a battery storage system. Another, known as Pampa Yolanda, is also planned. A US$140mn Santiago Metropolitan region solar PV-storage facility, Libélula, is also being evaluated, as is 180MW Ñuble region wind park Pemuco.

In the generation sector, Engie has been given the environmental nod for projects Pampa Camarones II (up to 300MW solar PV and 180MW battery storage, Arica y Parinacota region) and Vientos del Loa (205MW wind, Antofagasta region).

INSTALLED CAPACITY, CONVERSION

In terms of installed capacity, the company’s goal is reaching 3.4GW in 2026, with renewables and biomass accounting for 69%, gas 29% and diesel 2%.

In comparison, in 2018 the generation mix comprised 58% coal, 33% gas, 8% diesel and 1% renewables.

Installed capacity stands at 2.36GW (45% coal, 27% gas, 26% renewables and 2% diesel).

Officials are also working on a US$77mn plan to convert 0.7GW of newer coal capacity to gas and biomass. Engie, like other utilities in Chile, is executing a plan to phase out coal-fired generation.

Engie has a 7% market share in Chile in terms of installed capacity, after Enel Generación, AES Andes and Colbún.