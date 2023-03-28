Amid green hydrogen push, Chile issues electrolyzer call
Chilean state development agency Corfo has launched a request for information (RFI) call targeting companies interested in fabricating or assembling electrolyzers and associated components.
The call falls under a national drive to accelerate development of a green hydrogen and derivatives sector and use this as a lever to spur industrial and regional development.
Under a green hydrogen strategy, Chile is aiming to have 5GW of electrolysis capacity built and under development by 2025 and 25GW by 2030.
A statement said: “Corfo seeks to know the initiatives in different stages of development to advance in the definition of financing and/or promotion instruments, investment models, policies and necessary regulations; identify requirements for technological development, R&D and necessary labor skills; capture business potential, location areas, infrastructure requirements, raw material supply models and demand model requirements.”
Chile could potentially export electrolyzer technology to other countries in South America, the statement added.
Assembling electrolyzers near to where they will be used is cheaper and simpler than importing complete units, which are bulky, according to an International Energy Agency report.
Globally, electrolyzer production was almost 8GW in 2021, almost double the previous year’s installed capacity. Europe and China account for around 80% of capacity.
Officials from German industrial powerhouse state Bavaria, during a recent hydrogen event in Chile, said electrolyzer production was among various potential joint development areas.
Chile has multiple megawatt-scale and gigawatt-scale plants on the drawing board, chiefly in the country’s north and south, which are blessed with abundant renewable energy resources and existing infrastructure.
To make green hydrogen, electricity from renewable sources is used to power electrolyzers which, in turn, split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen can then also be combined with other gases to make the likes of green ammonia and e-methanol.
Corfo has already executed a subsidy program to help developers in the vanguard cover electrolyzer acquisition costs.
The deadline for the presentation of RFI documents is June 15 and results are due to be published June 30.
More details are available here.
In related news, Chilean energy minister Diego Pardow renewed, for three more years, an MOU between the country and Rotterdam port.
The original agreement had been due to expire at the end of the month.
The ministry said in a statement: “This agreement contemplates joining port infrastructure and terminals for public use in Chilean geographic areas with high prospects for hydrogen exports; collaboration in the articulation of public-private consortiums to materialize a zero-emissions maritime corridor from Chilean ports to the Dutch port, and standardize safety regulations and technical requirements for the design and construction of ecological feeder ships with hydrogen derivatives.”
Dutch and Chilean government officials also inked a 2023-25 green hydrogen strategy agreement focused on the construction of a work agenda encompassing areas including maritime transport, port infrastructure, market incentives, regulation knowledge-sharing, technology and sustainable aviation fuel.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Chile)
Challenges of the electromobility and electric energy storage law in Chile
Our country continues to advance rapidly towards the construction of a 100% decarbonised electricity matrix by 2040, as well as the mass use of ele...
Chile: Minister Pardow announces goals to boost investment in the energy sector during 2023
The authority accompanied the President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric, to the Annual Meeting of the Electric Power Industry that was attended by a...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Solar Park Quetena
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Extension S / E Ciruelos 220 kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: High Voltage Line 1x220 S / E Agua Buena- S / E El Salto
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Hydroelectric minicentral expansion of the past Sector Las Damas river
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: 7 Pad Hydraulic Fracturing In Arenal Block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: PSF Chillán II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Solution heater SX-EW Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Huaquelón Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: New Linares Photovoltaic Solar Power Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Energy and water of the Pacific (ENAPAC)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: TCI Chile SpA (TCI GECOMP Chile)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Bechtel Chile Ltda. (Bechtel Chile)
-
Bechtel Chile Ltda., the local unit of the US engineering and construction company, offers services to clients for the development, engineering, construction and administration ...
- Company: Compañía General de Electricidad S.A. (CGE)
-
Chilean holding Compañía General de Electricidad S.A. (CGE) is engaged in electric power generation, transmission, distribution and trading; and natural gas distribution for the...
- Company: Imelsa S.A. (Imelsa)
-
Imelsa S.A. is a Chilean company dedicated to the development, construction, operation and commercialization of electric power projects. The company, founded in 2002, offers eng...
- Company: Enel Generación Chile S.A. (Enel Generación Chile)
-
Enel Generación Chile S.A., formerly known as Endesa Chile, is a Chilean electricity generator and supplier in Chile with a generator park of 110 units and an installed capacity...
- Company: Enel Distribución Chile S.A. (Enel Distribución Chile)
-
Enel Distribución Chile S.A., formerly Chilectra, is a Chilean power distribution company part of multinational energy group Enel. It manages two subsidiaries: Empresa Eléctrica...
- Company: Corporación de Fomento de la Producción (Corfo) (Corfo)
-
Chilean state development agency Corfo administers a range of services and incentives designed to promote and help business investments in Chile. It promotes economic developmen...
- Company: Orion Power
-
Orion Power is a Chilean company based in Santiago, aimed at the comprehensive development of solar photovoltaic generation projects from its origin, including licensing, commis...
- Company: Golder Associates S.A. (Golder Associates Chile)
-
Golder Associates S.A., the Chilean subsidiary of Canada's Global Associate, provides consulting, design, and construction services in the specialist areas of earth, environment...
- Company: Sustentable S.A. (Sustentable)
-
Chilean environmental management and consultancy provider Sustentable S.A. aims to achieve higher energy efficiency in investment projects, and public and private initiatives. F...