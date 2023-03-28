Chilean state development agency Corfo has launched a request for information (RFI) call targeting companies interested in fabricating or assembling electrolyzers and associated components.

The call falls under a national drive to accelerate development of a green hydrogen and derivatives sector and use this as a lever to spur industrial and regional development.

Under a green hydrogen strategy, Chile is aiming to have 5GW of electrolysis capacity built and under development by 2025 and 25GW by 2030.

A statement said: “Corfo seeks to know the initiatives in different stages of development to advance in the definition of financing and/or promotion instruments, investment models, policies and necessary regulations; identify requirements for technological development, R&D and necessary labor skills; capture business potential, location areas, infrastructure requirements, raw material supply models and demand model requirements.”

Chile could potentially export electrolyzer technology to other countries in South America, the statement added.

Assembling electrolyzers near to where they will be used is cheaper and simpler than importing complete units, which are bulky, according to an International Energy Agency report.

Globally, electrolyzer production was almost 8GW in 2021, almost double the previous year’s installed capacity. Europe and China account for around 80% of capacity.

Officials from German industrial powerhouse state Bavaria, during a recent hydrogen event in Chile, said electrolyzer production was among various potential joint development areas.

Chile has multiple megawatt-scale and gigawatt-scale plants on the drawing board, chiefly in the country’s north and south, which are blessed with abundant renewable energy resources and existing infrastructure.

To make green hydrogen, electricity from renewable sources is used to power electrolyzers which, in turn, split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen can then also be combined with other gases to make the likes of green ammonia and e-methanol.

Corfo has already executed a subsidy program to help developers in the vanguard cover electrolyzer acquisition costs.

The deadline for the presentation of RFI documents is June 15 and results are due to be published June 30.

More details are available here.

In related news, Chilean energy minister Diego Pardow renewed, for three more years, an MOU between the country and Rotterdam port.

The original agreement had been due to expire at the end of the month.

The ministry said in a statement: “This agreement contemplates joining port infrastructure and terminals for public use in Chilean geographic areas with high prospects for hydrogen exports; collaboration in the articulation of public-private consortiums to materialize a zero-emissions maritime corridor from Chilean ports to the Dutch port, and standardize safety regulations and technical requirements for the design and construction of ecological feeder ships with hydrogen derivatives.”

Dutch and Chilean government officials also inked a 2023-25 green hydrogen strategy agreement focused on the construction of a work agenda encompassing areas including maritime transport, port infrastructure, market incentives, regulation knowledge-sharing, technology and sustainable aviation fuel.