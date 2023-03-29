Ancón Industrial Park will be developed on 715 hectares with investment of US$760mn
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
ProInversión statement
March 29, 2023
"To date, there are already companies interested in the project, but our objective is that the call be made known to as many interested parties as possible, so we are restarting the pre-qualification of bidders, including greater facilities in the contest rules and making the participation requirements,” commented the executive director of PROINVERSIÓN.
The goal of the entity is to award this large project in the second half of 2023. "It will be the first industrial park in the northern area of Lima that will allow the orderly development of the local industry, it also has a strategic location because it is close to the future Port of Chancay. The Industrial Park is important as a hub of industrial development for the country,” said the head of the entity, José Salardi.
Indeed, the project will consolidate the emergence of a new development hub in the District of Ancón that will promote urban planning and boost the social and economic activity of North Lima. Likewise, it will promote the consolidation of the Lima productive and logistics corridor, Callao Port, the Industrial Park and the Port of Chancay, and will generate an integrated ecosystem in which large and medium-sized companies and SMEs develop synergies and new industrial relations.
For his part, the mayor of Ancón, Samuel Daza, highlighted the importance of the Ancón Industrial Park project and showed his support because it will allow his district to be enhanced, and will improve its possibilities of orderly and planned urban development.
The Ancón Industrial Park has been structured to be transferred to the private sector through a land purchase contract and an investment commitment contract. The private developer will be in charge of the design, financing, qualification, promotion, management, operation and maintenance of the project.
TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE
They also toured various properties where projects of great commercial and tourist value can be developed. "PROINVERSION's participation will guarantee that the projects in the Ancón district can be developed in the short and medium term," highlighted the mayor after mentioning that they have the purpose of rescuing the long-awaited Ancón Festival and developing the Tourist Craftwork Pier project.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure
Peru's flood devastation exposes lack of preventive infrastructure
The lack of progress in works to prevent natural disasters once again highlights Peru's vulnerabilities.
Why Lula may be slowing down infrastructure concessions
Market observers tell BNamericas that the Brazilian administration has been surprisingly slow-moving regarding concessions and public-private partn...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: CUNET CORD PLAN 2 STAGE
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: CONSTRUCTION OF CORDS BADENES DITCHES AND STONE-BUILT FLOORING IN THE INTERNAL STREETS OF NEIGHBORHOODS IN THE SOUTH ZONE OF POSADAS
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: STREET PAVEMENTS OF THE PARTY OF LUJÁN
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: COMPREHENSIVE PAVEMENT PROJECT PLAN MI NEIGHBORHOOD
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: ROAD NETWORK FUNCTIONALIZATION ZONE 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: NEIGHBORHOOD FLOORS
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: URBAN PAVEMENT AND COMPLEMENTARY WORKS AD IT005/2020
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: DRILLING AND REPAVING OF STREETS IN THE PARTY OF SAN ISIDRO
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: ROAD WORKS MORON
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: PAVING AVENIDA DEL LIBERTADOR GRAL. SAN MARTIN (FROM CHACABUCO TO COLÓN)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consorcio Sistema MSD
- Company: Yellow Ingenieros & Arquitectos, SRL
- Company: Brea Silver Solutions, SRL
- Company: Consorcio de Prefabricados Tanumis
- Company: Consuval Ingenieros E.I.R.L.
- Company: Geolatina S.A. (Grupo Geolatina)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: PFV Chirihue SpA