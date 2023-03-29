Press Release

Ancón Industrial Park will be developed on 715 hectares with investment of US$760mn

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

ProInversión statement

March 29, 2023

The executive director of PROINVERSIÓN, José Salardi, and the mayor of the Municipality of Ancón, Samuel Daza, visited the 1,338-hectare plot of land located in the district of Ancón, owned by the Ministry of Production ( PRODUCE), where 715 hectares will be prepared for the Ancón Industrial Park project, with an approximate investment of US$ 760 million.

During the visit, the head of PROINVERSIÓN announced the reopening of the prequalification stage of bidders in order to attract the largest developers of industrial park projects in Peru and in the world.

"To date, there are already companies interested in the project, but our objective is that the call be made known to as many interested parties as possible, so we are restarting the pre-qualification of bidders, including greater facilities in the contest rules and making the participation requirements,” commented the executive director of PROINVERSIÓN.

The goal of the entity is to award this large project in the second half of 2023. "It will be the first industrial park in the northern area of Lima that will allow the orderly development of the local industry, it also has a strategic location because it is close to the future Port of Chancay. The Industrial Park is important as a hub of industrial development for the country,” said the head of the entity, José Salardi.

Indeed, the project will consolidate the emergence of a new development hub in the District of Ancón that will promote urban planning and boost the social and economic activity of North Lima. Likewise, it will promote the consolidation of the Lima productive and logistics corridor, Callao Port, the Industrial Park and the Port of Chancay, and will generate an integrated ecosystem in which large and medium-sized companies and SMEs develop synergies and new industrial relations.

For his part, the mayor of Ancón, Samuel Daza, highlighted the importance of the Ancón Industrial Park project and showed his support because it will allow his district to be enhanced, and will improve its possibilities of orderly and planned urban development.

The Ancón Industrial Park has been structured to be transferred to the private sector through a land purchase contract and an investment commitment contract. The private developer will be in charge of the design, financing, qualification, promotion, management, operation and maintenance of the project.

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE

Hours before the visit to the Industrial Park site, the executive director of PROINVERSIÓN and his technical team met with the mayor, Samuel Daza, at the municipal premises, to coordinate the technical assistance signature requested by the mayor to identify the portfolio potential of projects to be developed by the district through the mechanisms of Projects in Assets and Works for Taxes.

They also toured various properties where projects of great commercial and tourist value can be developed. "PROINVERSION's participation will guarantee that the projects in the Ancón district can be developed in the short and medium term," highlighted the mayor after mentioning that they have the purpose of rescuing the long-awaited Ancón Festival and developing the Tourist Craftwork Pier project.

