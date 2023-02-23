ANDE - CAF - KfW present a study on Cybersecurity in the Energy Infrastructure of Paraguay
This Ande release was published using machine translation.
Within the framework of the technical cooperation agreement between the National Electricity Administration - ANDE and the Development Bank of Latin America - CAF, the presentation of the results of the "Technical Economic Study for Cybersecurity in the Energy Infrastructure of Paraguay” developed by a consulting team from the companies Siemens and S2 Grupo, together with professionals from ANDE. The activity was attended by the President of ANDE, Mr. Félix Sosa, Mr. Joel Branski - CAF's Southern Regional Advisor, Sandra Conde Director of Transportation and Energy of CAF, ANDE executives, representatives of CAF and KFW -State Development Bank of the Federal Republic of Germany.
The President of ANDE stressed that cybersecurity is essential to continue carrying out technological incorporation in ANDE, since the Paraguayan electrical system has more and more systems with advanced technology, such as the SCADA system at the transmission level, and the keys remote controlled at the distribution level, among other systems, which need to be backed by security due to their high complexity. For this reason, he stressed that the study presented is very important for ANDE, since it will allow a vision of the current situation in which it finds itself, in order to plan the necessary measures to safeguard computer security in ANDE, and continue to grow. jointly, between the technological incorporation into the electrical system and the safety of all these systems. Lastly, he thanked CAF and KfW for the support they are providing to the Paraguayan electrical system.
In turn, Mr. Joel Branski, mentioned that the efficiency of all systems goes through digitization and with a great positive impact for the environment, for ANDE and for all Paraguayans who need to use electricity in an optimal way, but This digitization process brings with it vulnerabilities and this technical cooperation is of transcendental importance, since it will allow ANDE to have more reliability in all the digitization systems that are being implemented.
The aforementioned study was financed by the Development Bank of Latin America-CAF with funds from the KFW-State Development Bank of the Federal Republic of Germany and was developed by the temporary union of the companies Siemens and S2 Grupo, in together with ANDE professionals and had 2 phases, the first phase was data collection and a series of industrial cybersecurity assessments in order to identify globally, technical, organizational and procedural weaknesses in the System facilities National Interconnected Electricity of Paraguay, stations and substations, Hydroelectric Power Plant, Operation Control Centers and Remotely Controlled Equipment.
Likewise, the second stage included a risk analysis that allows knowing the current status of ANDE and the threats that may affect the company, impacts and cost in the event of a cybersecurity risk materializing on the electrical infrastructure of Paraguay. As well as the development of pre-investment plans that must be executed to reduce the security gap. Based on these results, the institution will face work, efforts and investments in Cybersecurity in order to guarantee the protection of critical assets and sensitive information of the company.
