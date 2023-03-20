This Ande release was published using machine translation.

In compliance with the energy policy of the National Government and in accordance with the ANDE Master Plan for the use of clean and renewable electrical energy that is produced in abundance at the ITAIPU, YACYRETA and ACARAY hydroelectric power plants, the National Electricity Administration ( ANDE), at the forefront of electric mobility, takes a big step towards a new era, with the acquisition of its first fleet of 23 100% electric vehicles, through a total investment of G. 11,290,909,093, thus marking a historic milestone as it is the first public institution in the country to acquire that amount of electric vehicles, which will allow a reduction in operating costs by reducing dependence on petroleum derivatives and other expenses related to the use of conventional vehicles, which represent a saving of more than 1,700 million guaraníes per year for the Institution.

It should be noted that in 1975, ANDE was already a pioneer in the incorporation of electric vehicles into its fleet, with the adaptation by Paraguayan engineers of a conventional vehicle that became the first vehicle with an electric motor imported from Germany and a body made of in Paraguay, which was used to deal with claims.

The Strategic Council for Electric Mobility was recently formed, created by Decree No. 8840/2023, and made up of various public sector institutions, including ANDE. The objective of this Council led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce is the implementation of the National Electric Mobility Strategy, as an instrument to implement ideas and projects that promote the transition towards electric mobility in Paraguay, aiming at energy security, development industry, environmental sustainability and improvement of quality of life.

With the incorporation of these 23 electric vehicles, ANDE marks the roadmap for the other State institutions so that, in the short term, part of the fleet of new vehicles to be acquired by the public sector are electric mobility vehicles. It should be noted that the National Electric System is currently prepared to simultaneously support approximately 75,000 electric vehicles and up to 5,000 electric buses.

This first batch of electric vehicles that will be used for ANDE's operational efforts, are FOTON brand vans, 4x2 double cab, including a 7 kW charger, the vehicle's own and with a range of 500 km, were acquired through the Agreement 4500060535/2021 between the National Electricity Administration and ITAIPU, for the implementation of the Project "Strengthening of the Paraguayan Electric System, Interconnected to ITAIPU Binacional" - Component 7 Electric Mobility, through the National Public Bid ANDE No. 1731/2022 and were provided by the company CATHAY SAE, Grupo Timbo.

Likewise, in order to promote the use of electric vehicles by both the public and private sectors and lead the installation of charging stations at the country level, the National Public Tender ANDE - Auction to Electronic Deregistration No. 1731/2022, also within the framework of the ANDE-ITAIPU Agreement, for the acquisition of 30 units of 150 kW Power Fast Chargers, through a total investment of ₲. 10,046,499,990.

The delivery ceremony of the 23 100% electric vehicles was held this Monday, March 20 of the current year, at the ANDE headquarters, with the presence of Eng. Félix Sosa, president of ANDE and the Director of ITAIPU, Emb . Manuel María Cáceres, as well as national authorities, ANDE executives and officials, representatives of the supplier company and special guests.