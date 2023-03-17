ANDE will receive support from IRENA to promote projects of the Master Generation Plan, using non-conventional renewable energies
Ande Statement
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
In order to discuss the challenges of the energy sector in the current context of climate change, promote the use of non-conventional renewable energies (ERNC) and learn about the different projects promoted by ANDE using these types of energy sources, the Director of Planning and Studies, Eng. Tito Ocariz on behalf of the President of Ande Eng. Félix Sosa, received yesterday, March 16, the illustrious visit of Mr. Francesco La Camera, General Director of the International Renewable Energy Agency IRENA (for its acronym in English), an intergovernmental organization based in the city of Masdar – Abu Dhabi.
Likewise, Director Ocariz was also accompanied by Eng. José Vallejos, Head of the Energy Studies Division, Eng. Gabriel Baum, Head of the Department of Generation Studies, Eng. Oscar Torres, Head of the Department of Transmission Studies and Eng. José Rodriguez, from the Department of Distribution Studies. The IRENA delegation was accompanied by Mr. La Camera, Jose Torón, Director of the IRENA Regional Program for Latin America and the Caribbean, members of the IRENA technical staff and Mr. Diego Yegros, from the General Unit of Energy Resources of the Ministry of Foreign Relations of Paraguay.
The objective of this meeting was mainly to talk about the challenges of the energy sector in the context of climate change, the promotion of the use of renewable energies and the support that the aforementioned organization can provide in this field to attract investments from the private sector and Funds. Non-reimbursable for investments in Renewable Energies.
During the meeting, Eng. José Vallejos, made a presentation on the current situation of ANDE and the prospects for sustainable development through ANDE's Generation, Transmission and Distribution Master Plans. Said meeting focused on the work carried out in the sectors of solar energy, photovoltaic plants isolated from the network in indigenous communities, hydroelectricity, electromobility, energy efficiency and production of green Hydrogen in Paraguay.
At the time, Mr. Francesco La Camera, expressed the interest of IRENA, through the Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, to support projects developed by ANDE in the electricity sector for photovoltaic plants isolated from the grid in indigenous communities. , energy security, the diversification of the energy matrix in a sustainable way and the advantages of interconnection and regional energy exchanges based on renewable energies.
For his part, the Director of Planning and Studies, thanked the visit of the General Director of IRENA and explained how beneficial it would be for ANDE and Paraguay to be able to count on the support of IRENA for the realization of several projects of Green Hydrogen, Efficiency Energy, Electromobility and Electricity Generation from Renewable Energies, as well as interconnection projects and regional energy exchanges based on renewable energies.
The International Renewable Energy Agency is an intergovernmental organization based in the city of Masdar – Abu Dhabi, whose mandate is to facilitate cooperation, promote knowledge, adoption and sustainable use of renewable energy.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Paraguay)
Katech, from Korea, highlighted good conditions in Paraguay for the implementation of the pilot project for the ind...
Katech, from Korea, highlighted good conditions in Paraguay for the implementation of the pilot project for the industrialization of electric cars
Technological leap in Ande with the installation of smart meters (AMI)
Technological leap in Ande with the installation of smart meters (AMI)
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Taipinha wind park (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Santa Maria wind park (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Pederneiras wind park (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Campo Alegre wind park (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Santa Cruz wind park (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Tradição wind park (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Tradição Piloto wind farm (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Diamante Sol VI photovoltaic plant (Diamante Sol complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Diamante Sol V photovoltaic plant (Diamante Sol complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Diamante Sol IV photovoltaic plant (Diamante Sol complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Delta Geología
- Company: Grupo Cornélio Brennand
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Cosan Limited (Cosan)
-
Cosan is a Brazilian holding company engaged in the production of ethanol, sugar, biofuels and electric power, investment in agricultural properties, and the distribution of liq...
- Company: ESTEYCO México
- Company: BNamericas
-
Business News Americas (BNamericas) is an online source of daily business information and intelligence on Latin America. Its services include the publication of analytical repor...
- Company: Solarpack Corporación Tecnológica, SL (Solarpack)
-
Founded in 2005, Solarpack Corporación Tecnológica, SL is a Spanish multinational corporation engaged in the development of solar projects in Spain, Chile, Peru, Uruguay and Col...
- Company: J&A Garrigues, S.L.P. (Garrigues)
-
J&A Garrigues, S.L.P. (Garrigues) is an international legal and tax services firm that provides business law advice. Since its creation in 1941, the company operate in thirteen ...
- Company: Fotowatio Chile