Ande Statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

In order to discuss the challenges of the energy sector in the current context of climate change, promote the use of non-conventional renewable energies (ERNC) and learn about the different projects promoted by ANDE using these types of energy sources, the Director of Planning and Studies, Eng. Tito Ocariz on behalf of the President of Ande Eng. Félix Sosa, received yesterday, March 16, the illustrious visit of Mr. Francesco La Camera, General Director of the International Renewable Energy Agency IRENA (for its acronym in English), an intergovernmental organization based in the city of Masdar – Abu Dhabi.

Likewise, Director Ocariz was also accompanied by Eng. José Vallejos, Head of the Energy Studies Division, Eng. Gabriel Baum, Head of the Department of Generation Studies, Eng. Oscar Torres, Head of the Department of Transmission Studies and Eng. José Rodriguez, from the Department of Distribution Studies. The IRENA delegation was accompanied by Mr. La Camera, Jose Torón, Director of the IRENA Regional Program for Latin America and the Caribbean, members of the IRENA technical staff and Mr. Diego Yegros, from the General Unit of Energy Resources of the Ministry of Foreign Relations of Paraguay.

The objective of this meeting was mainly to talk about the challenges of the energy sector in the context of climate change, the promotion of the use of renewable energies and the support that the aforementioned organization can provide in this field to attract investments from the private sector and Funds. Non-reimbursable for investments in Renewable Energies.

During the meeting, Eng. José Vallejos, made a presentation on the current situation of ANDE and the prospects for sustainable development through ANDE's Generation, Transmission and Distribution Master Plans. Said meeting focused on the work carried out in the sectors of solar energy, photovoltaic plants isolated from the network in indigenous communities, hydroelectricity, electromobility, energy efficiency and production of green Hydrogen in Paraguay.

At the time, Mr. Francesco La Camera, expressed the interest of IRENA, through the Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, to support projects developed by ANDE in the electricity sector for photovoltaic plants isolated from the grid in indigenous communities. , energy security, the diversification of the energy matrix in a sustainable way and the advantages of interconnection and regional energy exchanges based on renewable energies.

For his part, the Director of Planning and Studies, thanked the visit of the General Director of IRENA and explained how beneficial it would be for ANDE and Paraguay to be able to count on the support of IRENA for the realization of several projects of Green Hydrogen, Efficiency Energy, Electromobility and Electricity Generation from Renewable Energies, as well as interconnection projects and regional energy exchanges based on renewable energies.

The International Renewable Energy Agency is an intergovernmental organization based in the city of Masdar – Abu Dhabi, whose mandate is to facilitate cooperation, promote knowledge, adoption and sustainable use of renewable energy.