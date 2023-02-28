Press Release

PRESS RELEASE from Olade

February 28, 2023

This is a machine translation of the original release issued in Spanish

This Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 12:00 (Quito-Ecuador time), in the Chapel of Man, the Chilean economist Andrés Rebolledo Smitmans will assume as Executive Secretary of the Latin American Energy Organization (Olade), which is based in Quito, Ecuador.

With an outstanding professional career of more than 30 years, Andrés Rebolledo Smitmans held various technical positions of leadership and political responsibility in areas of the energy sector, international economic relations and multilateral organizations.

He was elected as Executive Secretary of Olade for the period 2023-2025, a position elected at the LII Meeting of Ministers of Energy of Latin America and the Caribbean, held in December 2022, and in compliance with the provisions of the Lima Agreement.

He will succeed the Uruguayan engineer Alfonso Blanco, who served as Executive Secretary for two consecutive terms.

The main tasks of the new management will be focused on multiplying cooperation between the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, supporting energy integration projects in the region, establishing an institutional dialogue with the private sector and strengthening the structure of the organization, among others.

In the vision of the new Executive Secretary, Olade is called to play a key role in promoting and articulating the regional dialogue on energy transitions, while at the same time being the bearer of the region's voice in the global debate on energy matters.

The next management of the OLADE Secretariat will lead the organization through the 50th anniversary of its creation, redoubling the tasks of technical support to the Member Countries to explore lines of management that advance in complementarity and generation of efficiencies.

Work will be done on strategic axes such as Energy Complementarity and Regional Integration; Technical Cooperation; Security, Access and Energy Equity; Energy Transitions, Carbon Neutrality, Innovation, Technological Changes and New Energy, among others.

An economist from the University of Chile, Andrés Rebolledo Smitmans served as Minister of Energy of Chile in the period 2016-2018 and as President of the National Petroleum Company of Chile.

He also held the position of Vice Minister of International Economic Relations of Chile, Ambassador in Uruguay, Representative before ALADI and consultant at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and other organizations.

During his tenure as Minister, he implemented an important transformation of the Chilean energy sector with the massive incorporation of non-conventional renewable energies that promoted a cleaner energy matrix and a more efficient and competitive sector.

This transformation was carried out within the framework of a process involving the participation of all the relevant players in the sector, which also made it possible to develop a regulatory framework to promote electromobility and introduce new technologies and energy sources such as green hydrogen.

In the academic field, he has carried out teaching work at various universities in his country, especially in postgraduate programs and served as Dean of the Faculty of Administration and Business at the SEK University of Chile during the period 2020-2022.